Drive: 2022 Infiniti QX55 is a stunning ride packed with features

We knew we’d been behind the wheel of something special when a couple we didn’t know approached us in a home-improvement store’s parking lot and started raving about the car we were driving — a pre-production Infiniti QX55, new for 2022. They were particularly taken with the QX55’s color, Dynamic Sunstone Red.
Yes, Infiniti has turned out some stunning cars, crossovers and SUVs over the years, and the QX55 certainly qualifies. Behind its boldly sculpted hood stands a vehicle Infiniti calls a “coupe crossover” or “crossover coupe.” This nomenclature, which originated with the iconic FX 20 years ago, refers to its sleek, alluring body style blended with the qualities of a sport-utility vehicle, including all-wheel drive and substantial ground clearance.