Drive: 2021 Mazda's CX-30 features a powerful engine

The lesson we learned from our week with the Mazda CX-3 a few years ago was that it's impossible to build a subcompact sport-utility vehicle to our liking. We arrived at this conclusion based on the fact Mazda's midsize SUV, the CX-5, has long been our favorite in a segment that's crowded with quality models from South Korea, Japan, Europe and the United States. If the creator of the CX-5 can't get it right on a smaller scale, we reasoned, no one can.

That may help to explain why the CX-3, which has been discontinued, never came close to matching CX-5 sales even though it was more fuel-efficient, inexpensive and easier to park, thanks to its small size. The CX-5 was that much better in terms of ride, performance, seating comfort and utility.