Drive: 2021 BMW X-5 drives like a sport sedan but performs like an SUV

In most circumstances, we’d rather drive a sport sedan than an SUV. But there are exceptions to every rule, and BMW builds one of them —the X-5, an early entry to the luxury-SUV sector and still one of the best.
You see, the X-5 drives like a sport sedan but performs like an SUV when you need extra muscle to tow a boat or a box trailer. When the X-5 isn’t cutting corners at high speed on a twisting rural highway, it can tow 7,200 pounds, or haul 72.3 cubic feet or cargo. And if the woods beckon, its 8.3 inches of ground clearance and all-wheel-drive system are up to mild to medium-level off-road challenges.