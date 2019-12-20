Dreamgirls, Cast Away, Home Alone and more air this weekend

Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Spencer Tracy are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Dec. 20

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): What if a driven senior executive discovers her vulnerability in the presence of her much younger protégé? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 8 p.m. E!

Saturday, Dec. 21

Easy A (2010): What if a high school student becomes too determined to create a bad reputation for herself? Emma Stone and Patricia Clarkson star. 4:10 p.m. Comedy.

Father of the Bride (1950): What if a father fears the worst when his beloved daughter announces she is going to get married. Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor star. 4 p.m. TCM.

Dreamgirls (2006): What if ambitious young women in Detroit find their destiny as a popular singing group? Jennifer Hudson won an Oscar for this movie version of the Broadway hit. 8 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, BET.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Catch Me if You Can (2002): What if a young man can impersonate any number of people without getting caught? Leonardo DiCaprio stars in a Steven Spielberg romp. 1 p.m. BBC.

Cast Away (2000) What if a man, alone on an island, after a plane crash, discovers he must find a way to survive? Tom Hanks was Oscar nominated for this Robert Zemeckis epic. 4 p.m. BBC.

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965): What if a miracle of a man arrives to bring blessings to anyone within his reach? George Stevens directs this epic story of the life of Jesus. 4:15 p.m. TCM.

Home Alone (1990): What if a young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy even if his family flies to Paris without him? Macaulay Culkin stars. 7:20 p.m. Frefm.

Forrest Gump (1994): What if a simple and loving man makes the world believe in the goodness people can bring to any challenge? Tom Hanks won his Oscar in a row. 7 p.m. BBC.

Going My Way (1944): What if a kind-hearted priest soothes of the souls of members of his parish? Bing Crosby won an Oscar for this Best Picture winner. 8 p.m. TCM.