Doris Day and Whoopi Goldberg movies hit cable screens

Gwyneth Paltrow, Doris Day and Whoopi Goldberg are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, March 27

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) What if a surprising hero shows remarkable bravery during World War II? Andrew Garfield was Oscar nominated. 7 p.m. AMC.

A Few Good Men (1992) What if facing unforgivable truth finds it difficult to handle the heat generated by murder? Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson star in this film from Aaron Sorkin’s play. 8 p.m. BBC.

Saturday, March 28

Rocky (1976): What if an ambitious boxer takes a chance on life in and out of the boxing ring? Sylvester Stallone was Oscar nominated and became a household name. 3 p.m. AMC.

Grease 1978): What if high school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this musical romp from Broadway. 1:30 p.m. IFC.

Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and the dinosaurs star. 2 p.m. TNT.

The Four Musketeers (1975): What if heroes on horseback try to protect royalty from wicked villains? Richard Lester directs a second installment of the Alexandre Dumas novel.6 p.m. TCM.

Shakespeare in Love (1998): What if the world’s greatest playwright finds himself unable to finish a most promising story? Gwyneth Paltrow and Judi Dench won Oscars. 8 p.m. Flix.

Sunday, March 29

The Color Purple (1985): What if a woman finds herself in the middle of a journey to self-discovery? Whoopi Goldberg received an Oscar nomination for this adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel. 12 noon. BET.

Hidden Figures (2016): What if women with a knack for details teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and human decency? Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in a true story. 12:30 p.m. FX.

Move Over, Darling (1963): What if a woman, thought to be dead, comes back home just as her husband is about to get married? Doris Day and James Garner star. 3:45 p.m. TCM.