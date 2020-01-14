Does the Reel Dad have a cinematic crystal ball?

“1917” was nominated for a number of Oscars. “1917” was nominated for a number of Oscars. Photo: Universal Pictures / Contributed Photo Photo: Universal Pictures / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Does the Reel Dad have a cinematic crystal ball? 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Last week our resident film critic, the Reel Dad, predicted who he thought the Academy Awards would nominate for the sought after Oscar. With the Academy’s nominations released earlier this week, let’s see how he did.

Best Picture

Of the Best Picture nominees, the Reel Dad correctly predicted eight potential nominees “1917,” “Parasite,” “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Joker,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Ford v. Ferrari” and “Little Women.” The Academy also tapped “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood” as a nominee.

Director

The Reel Dad correctly predicted that Sam Mendes, Bong Joon-ho, Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorcese would receive the nod. The Academy chose Todd Phillips over our critic’s fifth pick, Pedro Almodovar. It should be noted that this is another year where the Academy has garnered criticism for snubbing female directors like Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”). The Academy also failed to tap any female directors in 2019.

Actor

The Reel Dad predicted Adam Driver’s turn in “Marriage Story,” Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker,” Leonardo DiCaprio’s discarded television star in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Antonio Banderas in “Pain and Glory” and Robert DeNiro in “The Irishman” would be tapped for Best Actor. The Reel Dad correctly predicted four out five nominees, with the Academy choosing Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes” over DeNiro.

Actress

When it came to leading ladies, our critic named Renée Zellweger in“Judy,” Charlize Theron in “Bombshell,” Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story,” Lupita Nyong’o in “Us” and Mary Kay Place in “Diane.” Here, our critic’s crystal ball must have gotten a little fuzzy as he only correctly named three of the Academy’s nominees. In addition to tapping Zellweger, Theron and Johansson the Academy tapped Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet” and Saoirse Ronan in “Little Women” for the award.

Supporting Actor

For Best Supporting Actor, the Reel Dad believed Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Joe Pesci in “The Irishman,” Tom Hanks in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Song Kang Ho in “Parasite” and Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes” would recieve a nod. His predictions weren’t too far off. He correctly guessed four out of five, Al Pacino being tapped instead of Kang Ho.

Supporting Actress

When it came to the supporting ladies, our critic missed the mark, he only correctly predicted two of the five actresses. He believed Laura Dern would be tapped for “Marriage Story” or “Little Women,” Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers,” Zhao Shuzhen in “The Farewell,” Margot Robbie in “Bombshell” and Annette Bening in “The Report.” He correctly identified that Robbie and Dern would receive a nod (for “Marriage Story”), but the Academy chose to also nominate Kathy Bates in “Richard Jewell,” Scarlett Johansson in “Jojo Rabbit” and Florence Pugh in “Little Women.”

Animated Feature

The Reel Dad predicted that “Toy Story 4,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “I Lost My Body,” “Missing Link” and “Frozen II” would be contenders for the golden statue. He correctly identified four out of five nominees, with the Academy surprisingly selecting “Klaus” over “Frozen II.”

Cinematography

When it came to cinematography our critic correctly guessed four out of five nominees. He predicted the Academy would nominate Roger Deakins for “1917,” Phedon Papamichael for “Ford v Ferrari,” Rodrigo Prieto for “The Irishman,” Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse” and Lawrence Sher for “Joker.” Instead the Academy chose to tap Robert Richardson for “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood” over Papamichael’s work on “Ford v. Ferrari.”

Adapted Screenplay

For Best Adapted Screenplay, the Reel Dad correctly predicted all five with Gerwig’s “Little Women,” Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” Steve Zaillian’s “The Irishman,” Anthony McCarten’s “The Two Popes” and Todd Phillips and Scott Silver for “Joker” as both the Academy’s and his top picks.

Original Screenplay

Our critic felt that Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Wang’s “The Farewell” and Jordan Peele’s “Us” were contenders for the award. With three out of the five, the Academy snubbed “The Farewell” and “Us” in favor of “1917” and “Knives Out.”

Film Editing

The Reel Dad felt “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Joker,” “Parasite” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” would receive the nomination. Instead the Academy selected “Jojo Rabbit” and “The Irishman” over “1917” and “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.”

Documentary

For best Documentary our critic predicted “Apollo 11,” “The Biggest Little Farm,” “American Factory,” “One Child Nation” and “For Sama.” Here is seems our critic’s predictive skills wobbled as he only correctly guessed “For Sama” and “American Factory.” The Academy’s other nominees are “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy” and “Honeyland.”

Costume Design

When it comes to dressing up a cast the Reel Dad predicted that Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson for “The Irishman,”Julian Day for “Rocketman,” Jacqueline Durran for “Little Women,” Arianne Phillips for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and Anna Robbins for “Downton Abbey” would be tapped. Instead, he only guessed three out of five with Mayes C. Rubeo for “Jojo Rabbit” and Mark Bridges for “Joker” receiving the nod instead of “Rocketman” and “Downton Abbey.”

Production Design

“The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “1917,” “Joker,” and “Parasite” were the Reel Dad’s picks. The Academy only slightly disagreed with him, choosing “Jojo Rabbit” over “Joker.”

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Reel Dad felt “Judy,” “Bombshell” and “The Irishman” deserved the nomination, but the Academy didn’t entirely agree. The Academy nominated “Judy,” “Bombshell,” “1917,” “Joker” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” for the Oscar.

Best Original Score

When it came to scoring the films, the Reel Dad believed Thomas Newman would be tapped for “1917,” Hildur Guðnadóttir for “Joker,” Randy Newman for “Marriage Story,” Alexandre Desplat for “Little Women” and Michael Abels for “Us.” With four out of five, his predictions weren’t too far off with the Academy selecting “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” over “Us.”

Original Song

For the toe tapping tunes in this year’s films our critic predicted that “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4,” “Spirit” from “The Lion King,” “Stand Up” from “Harriet” and “Glasgow” from “Wild Rose” would be tapped for Best Original Song. With three out of five the Academy doesn’t quite seem to be on the same page as our critic. In addition to giving the nomination for “Rocketman,” “Toy Story 4” and “Harriet” the Academy named “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough” and “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” as contenders.

International Feature Film

When it came to choosing international titles, the Reel Dad suggested “Parasite” from South Korea, “Pain and Glory” from Spain, “Atlantics” from Senegal, “Les Miserables” from France and “Those Who Remained” from Hungary at the potential picks. The Academy only partially agreed, choosing “Corpus Christi” from Poland and “Honeyland” from North Macedonia over “Atlantics” and “Those Who Remained.”

Sound Editing

The Reel Dad felt the nominees should be “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” The Academy selected “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” over “The Irishman.”

Sound Mixing

Our critic predicted that “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” would be tapped for Best Sound Mixing and again he was slightly off. The Academy tapped “Ad Astra” instead of “The Irishman.”

Visual Effects

For the category that adds a little oomph to movie magic the Reel Dad thought “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” “1917,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “The Irishman” deserved the nomination. The Academy mostly agreed, nominating “The Lion King” over “Captain Marvel.”

After a bit of number crunching it seems that while the Reel Dad wasn’t able to predict the Oscar nominations with 100 percent accuracy, he did correctly guess most of the nominations in a majority of the categories. Tune in to find out who will take home the Oscars on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.