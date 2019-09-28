Ditch the sugar and keep the spice with this pumpkin recipe

Fall is here! As of Sept. 23 fall is officially here, which means I can launch my annual campaign of eating all things pumpkin all the time. A lot of people associate eating pumpkin with pies and breads; well, friends, get ready for me to blow your mind. Pumpkin can be savory. In fact I use pumpkin to make soups, sauces and even fritters to serve while watching the game on Sundays (no, I won’t tell you what team, it’s far too complicated). Get in the autumnal mood or just the pumpkin loving spirit and try out these savory pumpkin fritters!

Savory Pumpkin Fritters

1 ½ cups flour

15 oz. canned pumpkin

2 eggs

½ cup milk

2 tablespoons melted butter

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 ¼ teaspoons salt

¾ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

oil

In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder and spices. In a second bowl whisk the pumpkin, eggs, milk and butter together. Once fully combined, add the flour blend to the wet mix. In a skillet with oil heated on a medium heat, spoon dollops of batter into the oil and fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve warm with chipotle mayonnaise and sage dip on the side.

Sage dip

15 oz. cannellini beans

1 clove garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 ½ teaspoons dried sage

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Combine all the ingredients in a food processor until blended. Serve with pumpkin fritters.