Dinosaurs, fishing documentaries and more this weekend in Fairfield County

Hand to God will be staged Feb. 28 through March 8 at Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/hand-to-god-tickets-70833453767 or call 203-837-8732.

Hand to God

Hand to God will be staged Feb. 28 through March 8 at Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/hand-to-god-tickets-70833453767 or call 203-837-8732.

Jazz Symposium

The John Rhodes Jazz Symposium is on Feb. 28 at 4 and 6 p.m. at Wilton High School’s Little Theater, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton. The symposium is a showcase of jazz bands from Wilton High School and other area high schools. The concerts is free. For more information, visit wiltonps.org.

Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure

Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure is on Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $20-$60. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Fly Fishing Film Tour

The Fly Fishing Film Tour is on Feb. 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, Newtown. The screening benefits local Trout Unlimited projects. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/event/Newtown-Ct-36774.

Morgan James

Morgan James will perform on Feb. 28 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35-$65. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Vic DiBitetto

Vic DiBitetto will perform on Feb. 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $45-$80. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cooking for kids

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids: Hand Pies is on Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Tickets are $10-$15. Register online. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Agrippina

Agrippina will be screened on Feb. 29 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Winter Concert

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras Winter Concert is on Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Klein, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Spinning Tales

The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella on Ice is on Feb. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

A Journey

A Journey will be staged on Feb. 29 at 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse, 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Cirque de la Symphonie

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras Winter Concert 2: Cirque de la Symphonie is on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. and March 1 at 5 p.m. at the Klein, 910 Fairfield Avenue Bridgeport. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Votes for Women

Votes for Women: The Road to Victory exhibit runs March 1-31 at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Sofie Swann

Sofie Swann - A Cluttered Mind and Silvermine School of Art Faculty exhibition runs March 1-21 at Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. For more information, visit silvermineart.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 3 is on March 1 at 1 p.m. at the Klein, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Bossy Frog Band

The Bossy Frog Band will perform on March 1 at 3:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Michael Brown

Sanctuary Series presents Michael Brown on March 1 at 4 p.m. at South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring Street, South Salem, N.Y. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit thesanctuaryseries.org.

Branford Marsalis Quartet

The Branford Marsalis Quartet will perform on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $90. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.