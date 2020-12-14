Did I Say That?: Young people can detect seniors the way dogs can sniff out cocaine

Before sunrise, I snuck out of the house without anyone knowing — not even the dog. I started the car and drove down the street with the lights off, wearing a hoodie and a black mask so the neighbors wouldn’t recognize me. As I approached my destination, I looked in the rear-view mirror to make sure no one was behind me. Then, I performed the dastardly deed and pulled into Dunkin’ Donuts.
You never know when your primary-care physician might be tailing you, not to mention a posse in hot pursuit, led by your spouse, along with your offspring, your pastor or rabbi, your dental hygienist and possibly an undercover cardiologist.