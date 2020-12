One of my greatest fears at Christmastime is having to go house to house, a-wassailing and wishing people well, especially people I can’t stand — people who probably can’t stand me either.

Over the years, my parents, and later my wife, would drag me to places I didn’t want to visit to see family members and “friends” I never wanted to see. I felt like Jacob Marley, pulling that ball and chain everywhere he went. But they made me go because it was Christmas. Bah humbug.

It’s tough to make merry with someone you dislike, and it’s even tougher to pretend you like them when you can barely tolerate them...and politics only makes it harder.

Of course, this year might be easier because the Powers That Be will have us in perpetual lockdown. When we go a-wassailing, we’ll probably see signs that say, “NO MERRYMAKING ALLOWED PER ORDER OF THE STATE!” But Big Brother and Big Mother shouldn’t be allowed to stop Christmas because wassailing is a fundamental freedom that is a constitutionally protected right, at least today.

But back to my constitutionally guaranteed right to hold grudges. Resentments are as much a part of the holiday as maxed out credit cards, even though they’re not in keeping with the theme of “Peace on Earth, good will toward men, women and all living creatures.”

So many of us cling to our resentments. I know people who’ve harbored grudges for an entire lifetime. Brothers and sisters who no longer talk, business partners who curse each other, ex-spouses who revive their hate over the holidays, fathers and sons who are estranged, not to mention mothers and daughters. They just can’t forgive.

I’ve also known people who carried resentments to the grave. To the bitter end, they were convinced they were right. You have to ask yourself, “How important is it to be right?”

When I think of grudges, I think of Charles Dickens, who knew that reconciliation and forgiveness are a part of Christmas.

Do you remember that scene in “A Christmas Carol” when Scrooge falls to his knees at his grave and pleads with the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come: “I’m too old. I cannot change! I cannot!”

He saw his entire life in excruciating detail, and it terrified him. I’ve often wondered what would happen if we were given the same gift of spiritual illumination, sort of like a near-death experience when you relive every single moment and see the hurt and the pain you caused, not to mention the opportunities to do good that you ignored. It’s easy to be self-righteous until you see how destructive it can be.

Reaching out to an estranged family member or friend may seem impossible to do, but it’s important to do because resentments are emotionally corrosive. Forgiveness is part of our spiritual DNA. Anger isn’t.

The Victorians believed Christmas is a time to heal old hurts, a time for forgiveness, a time for hearts to change. Unfortunately, this year, the anger and ill will are even more intense because of our favorite national pastime called politics. But family and friends are more important than politics.

Our political leaders can mess up the country, but don’t let them mess up your relationships. Besides, politicians will still be here in 2021. Your family and friends might not be. Instead of judging people with different views, take a page out of the 12-Step philosophy to “Live and let live.”

Admittedly, real life isn’t as dreamy as a Hallmark Christmas special. Sometimes you can feel like poor Ebenezer during his encounter with that last ghost.

“Spirit of the Future, I fear you more than any specter I have met tonight!” he groaned.

“But even in my fear, I must say that I am too old! I cannot change! I cannot!”

Nevertheless, he did.

You’re never too old to change, and the older you get, the more change is necessary. The good news is that Christmas is a time for miracles. All you have to do is look for them...and be willing to forgive.

