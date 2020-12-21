Did I Say That?: Joe Pisani praises the wonder of getting positive reinforcement from his car

I love positive reinforcement. I can’t get enough of it. I need to constantly hear, “Keep up the great work!” “You’re doing a fine job!” And “I wish there were five more like you...at a cheaper salary!”
I recently hit the positive reinforcement jackpot. When I turned off my Toyota Highlander, a message appeared on the dashboard console that said: “Great job! You’re driving steady! You know how to conserve fuel! You’re saving the Earth from global warming! Al Gore wants to meet you! You’re an inspiration to the rest of humanity, at least the ones who own cars!” Well, it didn’t exactly say ALL that, but it did compliment me on my driving skills.