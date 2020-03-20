Diane Keaton, Lucille Ball and Julie Andrews light up cable screens

Diane Keaton, Lucille Ball and Julie Andrews are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, March 20

Blazing Saddles (1974): What if a mythical town in the Old West finds itself needing a new sheriff? Writer-director Mel Brooks skewers everything he can think of in this comedy classic. 4:01 p.m. BBC.

Baby Boom (1987): What if an ambitious businesswoman finds herself less interested in her work once she begins to take care of a baby? Diane Keaton stars. 6 p.m. POP.

Saturday, March 21

The Princess Diaries (2001): What if a teenage girl dares not to want to be a queen? Julie Andrews reminds us why she has always been the queen of the movies in this Disney classic. 11 a.m. Frefm.

Mission: Impossible (1996): What if an American secret agent is falsely accused of crimes he did not commit? Tom Cruise stars in this big screen adaptation of the television show. 1:45 p.m. IFC.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): What if an adventurous archaeologist discovers an ultimate search for buried treasure? Harrison Ford stars in this Spielberg classic. 1:30 p.m. PAR.

Walk the Line (2005): What if a brooding musical genius looks to song to express his hopes and disappointments? Reese Witherspoon won an Oscar for this biopic of Johnny Cash. 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Bravo.

Saving Private Ryan (1998): What if a brave citizen soldier tried his best to save his men in the days immediately after D-Day during World War II? Tom Hanks was Oscar nominated. 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Sundance.

Sunday, March 22

Rocky (1976): What if an ambitious boxer takes a chance on life in and out of the boxing ring? Sylvester Stallone was Oscar nominated and became a household name. 3 p.m., BBC.

The Princess and the Frog (2009): What if the creative animators at the Disney studios created a marvel of music and magic all about the mysteries of New Orleans? 5:20 p.m. Frefm.

Mame (1974): What if a young boy, after his father dies, goes to live with his madcap aunt? Lucille Ball stars in the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. 5:30 p.m. TCM.