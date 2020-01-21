Dancing and screenings head to a town near you

After Dark

Valentine’s Day Fundraiser: featuring Lifehouse, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Champagne, desserts, live auction. Tickets: $135. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

New Wave Dance Party Fundraiser, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dance

So We Think We Can Dance, Feb. 2, 2 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets $15. Info: darienarts.org.

Film

Porgy and Bess, Feb. 1, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Oscar Shorts: Live Action, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Oscar Shorts: Animation, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Giselle, performed by The Bolshoi Ballet, Feb. 16, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Swan Lake, performed by The Bolshoi Ballet, Feb. 23, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Crosby: Remember My Name, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Agrippina, Feb. 29, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Great Barrier Reef, Superpower Dogs and Dolphins. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Evita Auditions, Feb. 2, 3 p.m.; Feb. 3, 7 p.m., The Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Callbacks, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. Musical runs April 24-May 9. Strong singers, dancers, and actors from ages 7 to 70 encouraged to audition. Info: wiltonplayshop.org/auditions.

Independent Filmmakers Sought, The Brookfield Arts Commission invites independent filmmakers who live and/or film in CT and bordering states (MA, NY, and RI) to submit their short films through Film Freeway at filmfreeway.com/ShortsandtothePoint by Feb. 14. Afternoon of Regional Short Films: Brookfield Film Festival, April 3-5. Info/Tickets: BACReservations@gmail.com or by telephone at 203-740-2034.

Smartphone Photo Contest: Pic Darien, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien is accepting entries at darienarts.org through Feb. 29. Winners will be notified in April and all entries will be showcased in the 2020 Pic Darien slideshow. Info: 203-655-8683.

One Book One Town (OBOT) Writing Contest, Submission deadline, Feb. 21, 5 p.m. Winners will be notified by March 5. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/OBOT.

Artists/Curators Sought, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library seeks area artists and art lovers interested in serving as curators. This volunteer job involves attending monthly Tuesday morning meetings at the library. Info: 646-258-6912.

Call for Artists: The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Submission details: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Call for Artists, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery, 203-259-8026.