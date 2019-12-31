DanceFest and screenings head to a town near you

Mystify will be screened on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dance

DanceFest 2020: Master Dance Classes, Jan. 19, 6 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Cost: $18-$39. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Film

Mystify, Jan. 7, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Met Opera’s Wozzeck, Jan. 12, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

All My Sons, Jan. 19, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Great Barrier Reef, Superpower Dogs and Dolphins. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Call for Art: Winter Celebration of the Arts Member Show, Jan. 18-Feb. 29, Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Artists, artisans, sculptors, photographers. Drop off work: Jan. 11, 1-3 p.m. Entry fee: yearly membership to Easton Arts Council. Info/Entry Forms: 203-261-0175, eastonartscouncil.org/upcomingevents.

Artists/Curators Sought, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library seeks area artists and art lovers interested in serving as curators. This volunteer job involves attending monthly Tuesday morning meetings at the library. Info: 646-258-6912.

Call for Artists, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Submission details: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Call for Art, Milford Arts Council is calling all MAC Member artists for a non-juried, open-themed exhibit of 2-dimensional media which will be held from Feb. 6 through March 13. Submissions due Jan. 17-18. Info: milfordarts.org.

Call for Art, The Bruce S. Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield invites area artists to submit art with the theme, “Memories.” Show runs Jan. 25-March 21. Reception: Jan. 31, 6-8 p.m. Write a $25 check made out to Friends of the Fairfield Library and send it and the entry form, and if possible, an image of the work, to Kershner Curatorial Committee, 5 Lantern Hill Rd., Easton, CT 06612. Deliver work to the gallery Jan. 23, 9-11 a.m. or 5-7 p.m. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Call for Artists, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/, 203-259-8026.