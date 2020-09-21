Cutolo marries Harriot

Laura Jean Cutolo married Brendan James Harriott on Aug. 16. Laura Jean Cutolo married Brendan James Harriott on Aug. 16. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cutolo marries Harriot 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Mr. and Mrs. James Cutolo of Ridgefield have announced the marriage of their daughter, Laura Jean Cutolo, to Brendan James Harriott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Harriott on Aug. 16.

The marriage was consecrated at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, in Fishkill, N.Y. A reception was held at The Grandview of Poughkeepsie.

The couple reside in Dutchess County, N.Y.