Curtain Call: Waterbury's Palace Theater launches 'Broadway Buzz' podcast

Joanne Greco Rochman
Stuart Brown launched a new podcast “Broadway Buzz” with the Palace Theater in Waterbury.

The Palace Theater in Waterbury has a Christmas presentation to brighten theater-goers holidays. It has initiated a new streaming product to keep their loyal audiences very well entertained. Thanks to Dr. Stuart Brown, who created his own 24/7 radio station devoted to Broadway music, he will host the Palace podcast, titled “Broadway Buzz,” sponsored by Webster Bank. Known as the dean of students, Brown holds the position of director of student services at UCONN’s Waterbury campus. The excitement generated for the podcast that launched on Dec. 22 is due to the podcast programming. It will feature selections of holiday Broadway shows that have been presented at the Palace since it reopened in 2005.

“I’ll be hosting the holiday episode and include music as well as information about Broadway shows that many people are not aware of,” said Brown. As an example, he said, “Did you know that ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ presented 15 shows a week when it opened with a running time of 90 minutes? Its first week topped the box office of “Wicked.’” Theater buffs are bound to love this Palace podcast.

Other shows featured include: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” and “Elf: The Musical.” Expect to learn how the Dickens’ story became a musical and how the production of this musical enveloped the audience. One of Brown’s many interesting fun facts is that it was also one of one of the longest running holiday shows. As for “Elf,” Brown will fill you in on the difference between the stage production and the film.

Considering that Brown’s 24/7 online radio station, “Sounds of Broadway,” reaches 180,000 listeners per month from countries all over the world, the Palace podcast episodes are likely to become very popular. Brown has 635 musicals in his database and is proud that he not only features music of the most popular shows, but numbers from some of the more obscure shows as well. “There’s a lot more great music than in “Ragtime,” “My Fair Lady,” and “South Pacific,” said Brown.

While he may have more Broadway music in his extensive playlist than any other radio station, he certainly has a lot of information that many Broadway disc jockeys don’t have. So why a podcast for the Palace? “A podcast makes it easy for listeners to access and hear episodes over many of their devices including their cell phones and car radios. It’s also a way to draw young audiences. In today’s age, a podcast is a way to reach out,” described Brown who is doing the Palace podcast as a volunteer. Considering his devotion to Broadway and all theater, this Palace podcast may soon make Brown known not only as dean of students, but dean of Broadway. To access the podcast, visit Palacetheaterct.org or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

Joanne Greco Rochman is a founder of the Connecticut Critics Circle and a long time member of the American Theatre Critics Association. She welcomes comments. Contact: jgrochman@gmail.com.