Curtain Call: Waterbury's Palace Theater launches 'Broadway Buzz' podcast

Dr. Stuart Brown / Contributed photo

The Palace Theater in Waterbury has a Christmas presentation to brighten theater-goers holidays. It has initiated a new streaming product to keep their loyal audiences very well entertained. Thanks to Dr. Stuart Brown, who created his own 24/7 radio station devoted to Broadway music, he will host the Palace podcast, titled “Broadway Buzz,” sponsored by Webster Bank. Known as the dean of students, Brown holds the position of director of student services at UCONN’s Waterbury campus. The excitement generated for the podcast that launched on Dec. 22 is due to the podcast programming. It will feature selections of holiday Broadway shows that have been presented at the Palace since it reopened in 2005.

“I’ll be hosting the holiday episode and include music as well as information about Broadway shows that many people are not aware of,” said Brown. As an example, he said, “Did you know that ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ presented 15 shows a week when it opened with a running time of 90 minutes? Its first week topped the box office of “Wicked.’” Theater buffs are bound to love this Palace podcast.