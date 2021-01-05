Curtain Call: Theaters usher in 2021 with fresh productions

Meredith Longo / Contributed photo

If ever there was a year full of hope, it is 2021. Following what many consider one of the worst years in American history is it any wonder that hope springs eternal in this most welcomed new year?

Obviously, there’s some carry over from 2020, but theaters are not only hoping but planning to reopen their doors this year and welcome audiences back to the fold. For sure theaters have been busy planning great comebacks. While January is not filled with many offerings, there are some wonderful productions planned on opening in spring if not sooner. Think “The Jersey Boys” at the Palace and “Anne of Green Gables: The Musical” at Goodspeed Musicals’ Goodspeed Opera House. With the promise of a vaccine arriving sooner rather than later, theaters will be throwing open wide their well-scrubbed doors. The theaters have been thoroughly sanitized and everything is ready for showtime. Meanwhile, here’s what is happening at area stages in January 2021. Keep a look out for a complete season listing coming soon. I do believe that spring will be busting out all over at our area theaters.