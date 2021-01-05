Skip to main content
Arts & Leisure

Curtain Call: Theaters usher in 2021 with fresh productions

Joanne Greco Rochman
Playhouse on Park in West Hartford will stage a production of

Playhouse on Park in West Hartford will stage a production of “Chicago” that runs Jan. 20 through Feb. 21.

Meredith Longo / Contributed photo

If ever there was a year full of hope, it is 2021. Following what many consider one of the worst years in American history is it any wonder that hope springs eternal in this most welcomed new year?

Obviously, there’s some carry over from 2020, but theaters are not only hoping but planning to reopen their doors this year and welcome audiences back to the fold. For sure theaters have been busy planning great comebacks. While January is not filled with many offerings, there are some wonderful productions planned on opening in spring if not sooner. Think “The Jersey Boys” at the Palace and “Anne of Green Gables: The Musical” at Goodspeed Musicals’ Goodspeed Opera House. With the promise of a vaccine arriving sooner rather than later, theaters will be throwing open wide their well-scrubbed doors. The theaters have been thoroughly sanitized and everything is ready for showtime. Meanwhile, here’s what is happening at area stages in January 2021. Keep a look out for a complete season listing coming soon. I do believe that spring will be busting out all over at our area theaters.

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut) in Ridgefield starts the new year off with “Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook” by Stephen Schwartz. This musical incorporates some of Schwartz’s songs from his shows which includes: “Wicked,” “Pippin,” “Godspell,” and many others. It is scheduled to run Jan. 30 - Feb. 21. Box Office: 475- 215- 5497.

Hartford TheaterWorks is ushering in the New Year with a streamed reading of a new play, “Talkin’ To This Chick Sippin’ Magic Potion.” It runs from Jan. 10 - 29. Box office: 860- 527-7838.

Playhouse on Park in West Hartford has extended its streamed production of “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” until Jan. 10. The play relives an astounding moment in history when in the middle of combat a soldier steps into no man’s land singing “Silent Night” and begins a dramatic celebration of camaraderie between Allied troops and German soldiers. This will be followed by the Ebb and Kander production of “Chicago” playing from Jan. 20 to Feb. 21. Box office: 860-523-5900 Ext. 10.

Ridgefield Playhouse presents “Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless Tour.” The comedy tour plays on Jan. 30 for a two hour show. Without a script, the two comedians improvise scenes, songs and more. Best of all, they do it from suggestions made from the audience. Phone: 203-438-5795.

Seven Angels Theatre, Waterbury is still streaming its music and fun-filled holiday production of “Miracle in Hamilton Park Christmas Show.” It features many of the area performers for whom audiences have become fans. This production only runs through Jan. 8. You don’t want to miss out on the fun and talent.

Warner Theatre, Torrington is streaming from the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre “Put On A Grumpy Face” by Reed Halvorson of South Carolina. It is the virtual edition of the Warner’s International Playwrights Festival. Featuring Colleen Renzullo and Erin Shaughnessy with original music by James P. Luurtsema. This is scheduled to run through Jan. 14. Box office: 860-489-7180.

Joanne Greco Rochman is a founder of the Connecticut Critics Circle and a long time member of the American Theatre Critics Association. She welcomes comments. Contact: jgrochman@gmail.com.