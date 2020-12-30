Curtain Call: Pandemic closings in 2020 offered creative virtual opportunities

2 1 of 2 Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Richard Pettibone / Contributed photo / Show More Show Less



It seems so long since theaters were operating in their own special ways. Looking back, the year 2020 started off with some really good shows. Eastbound was packing the house with their hilarious cabaret production of “Four Weddings and an Elvis” and the Ridgefield Theater Barn was stuffing its cabaret seating with “Smorgasbord.” It was also a real treat to attend “Constellations” at New Milford’s TheatreWorks. And then came March and the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when the closing of area theaters hit. It hit hard. Events kept changing as shows were being postponed or cancelled.

When that unprecedented, unforgettable moment arrived when Broadway closed, it was a given that Connecticut theaters and theaters everywhere would follow suit. To think that a virus would bring everything to a standstill is still hard to fathom. Imagine receiving notice after notice that shows that were just about to open or had just opened had to fold. The actors who spent countless hours honing their roles, the designers who spent so much time and effort in creating the perfect sets, lights, sounds, costumes and makeup suddenly watched everything come to a standstill. It was as if theater was moving in a slow-motion horror film. Theater people were inexplicably without jobs. So too the directors, stagehands and hundreds of people associated with the theater were out of work. Postponements quickly became cancellations and cancellations became entire season closures. Our beautiful artistic world of theater closed and locked down. What’s even worse, it looked like they would be the last to come back.