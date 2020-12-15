Curtain Call: One-man show offers passionate portrayal of 'A Christmas Carol'

Anna Zuckerman-Vdovenko / Contributed photo

“Marley was dead,” but Charles Dickens is very much alive. Considering how many area theaters have or are producing the Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” Dickens will be around for a long time to come. This is due to talented actors and writers like Patrick Spadaccino, who loved this story so much that he adapted it into a one-man show. The actor plays 25 characters. Best of all, audiences can now see this ever-lasting story at the Ridgefield Theater Barn either live or virtual. Even more exciting, audiences get to see the writer/actor Patrick Spadaccino actually playing all the roles.

Having seen another actor play this role using Spadaccino’s script, I was excited about seeing the playwright stepping into the many roles. The first thing I noticed is the incredible passion that Spadaccino punctuates the play with. His every facial and vocal expression captures the essence of the characters he obviously knows so well. Whether he takes on the additional role of Charles Dickens and prepares the audience for a masterful show, or stepping into the iconic miserly Ebinizer Scrooge, there’s neve a doubt as who you are seeing and hearing on the Theater Barn’s stage. It’s not that Spadaccino knows the characters so well, which he does, but he internalizes the inner most feelings of these characters.