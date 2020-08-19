Curtain Call: Mentalist Max Major brings virtual magic to Waterbury’s Seven Angels Theatre

Max Major will hold a virtual magic show at the Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury Sept. 10-12. Max Major will hold a virtual magic show at the Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury Sept. 10-12. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Curtain Call: Mentalist Max Major brings virtual magic to Waterbury’s Seven Angels Theatre 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

There are many different definitions of the word “magic,” ranging from the macabre to the spiritual to tricks and sleight of hand. However, when it comes to mentalist, magician and hypnotist, Max Major, he once said in DC Metro Theater Arts that “magic is something that can’t be explained. It’s a temporary escape. It demonstrates the potential of the human mind ... and for me, determining how far I can push it and simultaneously provide entertainment.” That definition suits him perfectly as he managed to push it far enough for a successful online audition to America’s Got Talent. Now through Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, he can come right into your home — virtually. Don’t be surprised if he reads your mind! He’s awfully good at this.

What is so special is that this is your chance to be part of the show! Many participants will be asked to interact with Max Major during the nights he is on. Seven Angels Theatre is one of only 20 theaters across the country offering this chance to see and be part of Max’s show.

If you really want an amazing experience, Seven Angels Theatre is offering just that with “Remote Control with Max Major: A Virtual Mindreading Experiment.” The event runs Sept. 10 -12 at 8 p.m. each night.

“America’s Got Talent” fans know Max because of his appearance there. He has also appeared on the “Today Show” and is well known across the country and especially in Las Vegas, New York, D.C. and across the pond in London. Whether he is reading your mind, eating a light bulb or pulling string out his eye, his performances are not only mesmerizing, they are downright scary. Most importantly, they are simply unforgettable. If you check him out on YouTube, he will mesmerize you. How he can read your mind and know body language so well is nothing short of mind-boggling. He claims there is nothing supernatural, but that it’s his power of observation and knowing body language. Really, you must see it to appreciate it. Don’t take my word for it. Look online or go to YouTube. He is amazing. Then treat your family and/or friends to a great event. One ticket for your whole group.

This is a virtual online event using Zoom. Tickets are $45 per household. If you do not have the Zoom app, it’s a good idea to download it before the show. For more information, visit sevenangelstheatre.org.

Joanne Greco Rochman is a founding member of the Connecticut Critics Circle and an active member in the American Theatre Critics Association.