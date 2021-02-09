Curtain Call: MTC's one-woman show 'Becoming Dr. Ruth' 'warms the heart' with humor

What a joy to sit in my favorite chair with a hot cup of tea on a cold winter’s day and enjoy the Music Theatre of Connecticut’s (MTC) virtual streaming of the one woman show “Becoming Dr. Ruth” by Mark St. Germain. Streaming is so convenient, especially when it’s a snowy, cold day accented with windchill. MTC, located in Norwalk, warms the heart with this often humorous and sometimes heart piercing account of survival and success.

“Becoming Dr. Ruth” is a good production. Amy Griffin plays the title role with the same vivacity and the kind of giddiness that emotes great passion and happiness as the title character she portrays. It’s not easy to take on the unique accent of the celebrated Jewish sex therapist. Griffin does a good job of it even though at times Griffin’s voice keeps the same heightened decibel for so long it comes close to a drone. However, she nails the body language of Ruth Westheimer, especially when she sits and leans forward as if she wants to connect eye to eye with you. This is a fine-tuned “Westheimer Maneuver” of which there are others mentioned in the play.