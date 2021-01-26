Skip to main content
Curtain Call: Dr. Ruth is much more than a sex therapist in MTC production 'Becoming Dr. Ruth'

Joanne Greco Rochman
Amy Griffin will play Dr. Ruth in Music Theatre of Connecticut's production of "Becoming Dr. Ruth."

At 10 years old, the woman we have come to know as sex therapist and television star Dr. Ruth was sent away to Switzerland through kindertransport. Because of this she not only was able to escape the Nazis, but she never saw her family again. This and a great deal more, actress Amy Griffin gets ready to share with audiences at the Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC) in “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” The title functions for the actress as well as the subject for Griffin has researched her subject well in order to take on this one-woman role. For ninety minutes she will “become” Dr. Ruth on stage.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer is the story of how someone can overcome so many challenges and ultimately succeed in life’s journey. “After Switzerland, she lived in a kibbutz as a teenager,” described Griffin adding that after Palestine, she actually moved to Jerusalem where she became a sniper.”

Griffin, who auditioned for the role, has appeared in other MTC productions. Kevin Connors, the executive artistic director and co-founder of the theater directs Griffin in this production. “I’ve never done a one-woman show before, so it will be a unique experience for me,” said Griffin. In addition to research Griffin considers herself fortunate that there’s so much footage of Dr. Ruth. “I can really see how she moves and hear how she speaks. She’s got this crazy German, Israeli, American accent, which is quite distinctive,” said the accomplished actress with a laugh. Not only is there footage of Dr. Ruth, but there are screen projections utilized in the set.

While most people think of the 93 year old Dr. Ruth as a media sex therapist, she actually had a masters and doctorate degree in education. “It was when she saw a woman speaking about sex therapy at a Masters and Johnson conference that she decided it was a field she wanted to learn more about,” explained Griffin.

Dr. Ruth became famous during the 1970s and ‘80s when sex was not so freely spoken about. She was frank and funny and helped many people on her radio and television shows. “She is truly a path blazer,” declared Griffin.

Griffin has a long list of professional Equity credits including Broadway and Off Broadway runs. “Fun Home,” “The Graduate,” “Oklahoma,” “Blithe Spirit” and many more have kept her acting her entire adult life, for which she said she is lucky and most grateful.

She will be commuting to the Norwalk based MTC from her home in New York. “I’m not very far from the theater,” she said. While she sees her challenge as being on stage for 80 minutes without anyone else, she is thrilled to be performing this role. “I’m most excited about doing a person who is smart, joyful, positive, funny and so full of love. It’s an absolute pleasure to live in her headspace.”

This MTC production opens on Feb. 5 and plays through Feb. 21. Tickets are available for seats in the theater or for virtual live streamed performances. The play was written by Mark St. Germain. For tickets in the theater contact the box office: 203-454-3883. For live stream tickets contact MTC’s website: musictheatreofct.com.

Joanne Greco Rochman is a founder of the Connecticut Critics Circle and a longtime member of the American Theatre Critics Association. She welcomes comments. Contact: jgrochman@gmail.com.