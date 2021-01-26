Curtain Call: Dr. Ruth is much more than a sex therapist in MTC production 'Becoming Dr. Ruth'

Contributed photo

At 10 years old, the woman we have come to know as sex therapist and television star Dr. Ruth was sent away to Switzerland through kindertransport. Because of this she not only was able to escape the Nazis, but she never saw her family again. This and a great deal more, actress Amy Griffin gets ready to share with audiences at the Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC) in “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” The title functions for the actress as well as the subject for Griffin has researched her subject well in order to take on this one-woman role. For ninety minutes she will “become” Dr. Ruth on stage.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer is the story of how someone can overcome so many challenges and ultimately succeed in life’s journey. “After Switzerland, she lived in a kibbutz as a teenager,” described Griffin adding that after Palestine, she actually moved to Jerusalem where she became a sniper.”