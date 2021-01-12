Curtain Call: Community Theatre at Woodbury receives an unexpected grant

Kathryn Farley / Contributed photo

Considering that most community theaters in Connecticut are stretching every cent they have and anxiously awaiting the reopening of their theaters, it was quite a joy for the Community Theatre at Woodbury (CTAW) to learn that the theater was a recipient of an unrestricted $5,000 grant from the Farley Foundation, which is is a private family foundation. CTAW Board member Sharon (Sherry) Swanhall said theater members were thrilled when they learned the news.

When I contacted Kathryn Farley who notified the theater of the grant, she spoke of her family’s legacy regarding the grant. “I come from a very successful family who raised me and my three siblings to be independent. We were not raised like spoiled rich kids. We got jobs when we were 16 years old. My parents Jim and Mary Kay Farley established the foundation so their children would give back to their communities. It was more than just giving money, it was training how to be philanthropic. When my parents passed away, my three siblings and I took over the foundation.”