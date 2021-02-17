Curtain Call: ACT's 'Snapshots' movie musical takes a audience on trip down memory lane

Can it work? Can you lift songs out of dozens of Stephen Schwartz’s musicals, put them together and create a brand-new Schwartz musical? Can you juxtapose songs from “Godspell,” “Wicked,” “Pippin,” “Working” and tie them together cohesively into a memory loaded romance? The answer is decidedly “yes.” What’s old is new again in ACT’s production of the Stephen Schwartz musical “Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook.”
This is being described as an original movie musical and not a live-streamed presentation of a staged theater production. The storyline focuses on Sue who is in the attic taking down a suitcase. She’s planning on leaving her husband of 20-plus years. Coming home early, he surprises her and joins her in the attic. That’s when a storage box of old snapshots falls to the floor. Hence the title. As they look at the photos, they recall their lives from childhood to marriage and parenting. Now the magic is gone and doesn’t seem to be coming around again any time soon. Since this is a movie musical and isn’t really a live stage venue, it’s not up for an actual review. However, there’s so much to like about this show. It’s impossible not to give it the praise it deserves.