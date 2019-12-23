Crafts, book fairs and more in Fairfield County

The Wilton Library’s annual Holiday Book Sale runs through Dec. 29, 2019. The Wilton Library’s annual Holiday Book Sale runs through Dec. 29, 2019. Photo: Janet Crystal / Wilton Library Photo: Janet Crystal / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Crafts, book fairs and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Book Sale, through Dec. 29, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. The book sale will be open during the Wilton Holiday Stroll Dec. 6, along with the library’s Giving Tree and Giving Gelt opportunities. All proceeds benefit the library. Info: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Brookfield Craft Center’s 44th Annual Holiday Sale, through Dec. 31, BCC’s Gallery Shop located at 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Shop Local Saturday sale: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

New You Series, Jan. 12, Zumba, 4 p.m.; HIIT (High Intesity-Interval training), 5 p.m.; Power Yoga, 6 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Classes led by Fit Club of Ridgefield instructors. All proceeds benefit The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $40. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.