Crafting, authors, lectures and more in Fairfield County

Jewelry Appraisal and Consignment by Rago Arts is on March 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Art & Architecture

Understanding Modern Art, Part 2, March 5, 1:30-3 p.m., Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Info: silvermineart.org.

Women’s Work: A History of Art with Dr. Molleen Theodore, March 8, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Jewelry Appraisal and Consignment by Rago Arts, March 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Snow date: March 15. Portion of proceeds go to Weston Historical Society. For a free appraisal contact Rago’s Tess Brzezynski, 609-460-3601 or Tess@ragoarts.com. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org/rago-jewelry-valuation-day/.

Crafts

Ladies Night Out! Sip & Paint Van Gogh Sunflowers, Adults, March 12, 7-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $45. Info: darienarts.org.

Weaving Classes: Adults, March 16, 1 and 7 p.m.; Grades 3-5, 4:30 p.m.; Teens, March 23, 3:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Led by artist and weaver Susan Jackson. Free. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Ladies Night Out! Sew it Up, Adults, April 23, 6-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $75. Info: darienarts.org.

Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd.; brookfieldcraft.org: classes, open studios in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal. Gallery Shop open Sat., 11-6, and Sun., 11-5. To learn more, visit brookfieldcraft.org or call 203-775-4526. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 12-5; Sat., 11-5, Sun., 12-4.

The Nutmeg Woodturners League, local chapter of the American Association of Woodturners, promotes woodturning as craft and art form. Meeting at Brookfield Craft Center on second Monday of every other month (January, March, May, September, November). All welcome.

Film

Norwalk Public Library offers Kanopy, a cinema streaming service, which has 30,000 award-winning films, including The Criterion Collection, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of feature and festival films. Kanopy can stream on your phone (Apple or Android), tablet, computer or Roku device. You can stream up to 6 films per month. For step-by-step instructions, visit Kanopy page on NPL’s website, norwalklib.kanopy.com/welcome/frontpage, or stop by library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: Cynde Bloom Lahey, director of library information services, 203-899-2780, x15133, or clahey@norwalkpubliclibrary.org.

Gardening

Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club monthly meetings, Sterling House, 2283 Main St., Stratford. Members normally meet third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. Beginner gardeners and anyone with interest in gardening, plants and landscaping welcome. Info: Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Seed Library at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Now, everyone — from avid gardeners to newbies — can check out free vegetable, flower and herb seeds along with getting support for growing and saving seeds. Brochures available on how self-service procedure works. Info: Laurie Iffland, reference librarian, 203-899-2780, x15114 or iffland@norwalkpubliclibrary.org

Health

St. Vincent's Breast Health Center in Bridgeport offers free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older. No prescription needed but appointments are required. Walk-ins welcome. For those who have insurance, bring card and photo ID at time of visit. Appointments: 203-576-5500.

History & Antiques

Black Women’s Firsts: Community Forum, March 7, 1-4 p.m., New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Featuring CT black women who have broken through the “glass ceiling” in their respective ﬁelds. Free. Info: urbangrants4us.com; newhavenmuseum.org; Facebook.com/NewHavenMuseum; 203-562-4183.

Carrie Chapman Catt: Suffragist and Founder of the League of Women Voters, Portrayal by historical Interpreter Pat Jordan, March 14, 2:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Duchess of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, March 27, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Part of the Before the Revolution: Four Women and the Romanov Dynasty series. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Woman Suffrage Centennial Symposium, March 28, 2 p.m., Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Event honors 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment and Women’s History Month. Free. RSVP: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org/events, 203-846-0525. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Marie, Grand Duchess Vladimir, April 24, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Part of the Before the Revolution: Four Women and the Romanov Dynasty series. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 18th century historical building at 152 Main St., Ridgefield, 203-438-5485, keelertavernmuseum.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton, 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa: grounds open daily dawn to dusk.

New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave.; newhavenmuseum.org or 203-562-4183.

Literature

Bilingual AuthorSpeak: Jaime Gongora, March 7, 2 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Gongora will discuss El Coloso Del Norte. Free. Registration/Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15111, layala@norwalkpl.org.

One Book One Town Fairfield: Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero by Christopher McDougall, Meet the Author, March 9, 7 p.m., Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University, 1073 N. Benson Rd., Fairfield. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers — Freshwater and Breaking Kola, March 11, noon-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Freshwater, by Akwaeke Emezi and Breaking Kola, by Catherine Onyemelukwe. Group meets second Wednesday of each month through June. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Orpheus: Metamorphose of a Myth with Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss, March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk: Roz Chast and Patty Marx’s You Can Only Yell At Me For One Thing at a Time: Rules for Couples, March 13, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Author Talk: Melissa Clark — Dinner in French: My Recipes by Way of France: A Cookbook, March 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk: Mercy House, by Alena Dillon, March 19, 7 p.m., Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Rd., Fairfield. Free. RSVP: FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com. Info: 203-255-7756.

Best-selling Author Visit: Chris Grabenstein, March 20, 5 p.m., Fairfield University Bookstore Downtown, 1499 Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: 203-255-7756. Free. RSVP to FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com. Info: fairfieldbookstore.com.

Senior Center Book Discussion: Where the Crawdads Sing, March 24, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Janet Krauss leads a discussion of Delia Owens's Where the Crawdads Sing. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk: Mark Rubenstein — The Storytellers: Straight Talk from the World’s Most Acclaimed Suspense and Thriller Authors, March 26, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

AuthorSpeak: Bruce E. Mowday’s Emotional Gettysburg, March 29, 2 p.m., Norwalk Public

Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Book discussion groups at Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Rd., Cos Cob. Info: 203-622-6883.

Miscellany

Are the Kids Alright? Helping Your Teen in the Age of Anxiety, Inspired by One Book One Town selection, Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero, March 5, 7 p.m. Fairfield Public Library. Free. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, 203-256-3160.

Catholic Inspirational Speaker: Jeff Cavins, A Rebel Returns to his Faith, March 20, 7-8 p.m.; The Activated Disciple: Taking your Faith to the Next Level, March 21, 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, 35 Norfield Rd., Weston. March 20 event: $15-$25. March 21 event: $100. Registration required by March 13: osvonlinegiving.com/1439/DirectDonate/73694. Info: WomensGuildSFA@gmail.com, 203-226-9387.

YWCA Darien/Norwalk, 49 Old Kings Highway North, Darien; ywcadariennorwalkk.org or 203-655-2535: Job Search Support Program for Women, incl. computer classes, info., katefywcadariennorwalk.org.

Meditation Sessions, Sat. and Sun., 10-11:30 a.m., open sessions; Mon. and Wed. eves., 7-8:30 p.m., Tues., 12:30-2 p.m., Thurs., 9:30-11 a.m., open sessions; Family Program, ages 4-12 yrs., usually 2nd and 4th Sun. of the month, 10-11:30 a.m.; Redding Center for Mindfulness & Meditation, 9 Picketts Ridge Rd., West Redding; info., 203-244-3130 or visit reddingmeditationsociety.org.

The Compassionate Friends, Stamford Chapter, non-denominational self help group for bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings; meets 2nd Mon. of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Tully Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Ct., Stamford, main floor; info., 203-329-2796 or 203-323-2617.

Music

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America — The Harlem Renaissance: Connections and Creativity — Reggie Quinerly, March 8, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Musician Workshop, March 22, noon-6 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Led by Celebrity Voice Coach Samantha Cole and 13-time Emmy-winning musician/producer A.J. Gundell. Cost: $150-$200. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America — Women in Jazz: Past, Present, Future — Brenda Earle Stokes, April 5, 4-5:30 p .m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

The Ridgefield Songwriters’ Circle, monthly gatherings to play new songs and discuss them; for info, call Dave Goldenberg, 203-438-4521.

Nature & Science

Environmental‌ ‌Legislation‌ ‌Discussion,‌ ‌March‌ ‌14,‌ ‌10:30-11:30‌ ‌a.m.,‌ ‌CT‌ ‌Audubon‌ ‌Society‌ ‌Center‌ ‌at‌ ‌Fairfield,‌ ‌2325‌ ‌Burr‌ ‌St.,‌ ‌Fairfield.‌ ‌Stephen‌ ‌Lewis,‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌CT‌ ‌Chapter‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Sierra‌ ‌Club‌ ‌will‌ ‌discuss‌ ‌upcoming‌ ‌environmental‌ ‌legislation.‌ ‌Cost:‌ ‌Free‌ ‌members;‌ ‌$5‌ ‌nonmembers.‌ ‌Info:‌ ctaudubon.org.‌ ‌

How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Wake‌ ‌Up‌ ‌Your‌ ‌Garden,‌ ‌March‌ ‌29,‌ ‌10:30‌ ‌a.m.-noon,‌ ‌CT‌ ‌Audubon‌ ‌Society‌ ‌Center‌ ‌at‌ ‌Fairfield,‌ ‌2325‌ ‌Burr‌ ‌St.,‌ ‌Fairfield.‌ ‌Leaders‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Smith‌ ‌Richardson‌ ‌Wildlife‌ ‌Preserve‌ ‌reclamation‌ ‌project,‌ ‌Charlie‌ ‌Stebbins‌ ‌and‌ ‌Mary‌ ‌Hogue‌ ‌share‌ ‌gardening‌ ‌tips.‌ ‌Cost:‌ ‌$7-$10.‌ ‌Info/Registration:‌ ‌ctaudubon.org.‌ ‌

Back Yard Beekeepers Association, last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Norfield Church Community Room, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. Free. Info: backyardbeekeepers.com.

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; adm. $14/adults, $11/children 3-11 and seniors, free for children under 3; open daily 9 to 4; Carousel and Peacock Cafe, winter hours: Gift Shop, daily 9:30-4; New World Tropics Building, daily 10:30-3:30; 203-394-6565, www.beardsleyzoo.org.

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem, N.Y.; 914-763-2373, nywolf.org. Live webcam at website shows either Ambassador, Mexican gray or Red wolves.

Self Improvement

SCORE, Service Corps of Retired Executives, offering free seminars and workshops to entrepreneurs. SCORE offers Free Business Counseling bit.ly/SCOREMentor Questions/Comments: score.fairfieldcounty@gmail.com or call 203-831-0065 or visit https://fairfieldcounty.score.org.

Theater

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. Educational programs, including many new offerings, in theatre this fall for children, teens and adults, such as Creative Dramatics, Beginning Acting, Improv for various age groups, etc. Reg. at website or call for details.

Writing

Open Mic Night: The Unexpected Poet, March 13, 6-8 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Sign-up begins at 5:45 p.m. Info: norwalkpl.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, March 21, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Writer’s Group workshop, Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., boardroom. New writer's workshop group open to both new and experienced writers in all genres. Workshop will support the creative process through writing prompts, offer opportunities for participants to share their work and gain feedback and provide some introduction (or for experienced writers, refreshers) on essentials in crafting poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction/memoir. Jennifer A. Hudson, who has MFA in writing with honors from Albertus Magnus College, to work with group. Free and open to public.

Send listings to tinamarie.craven@hearstmediact.com at least two weeks in advance of desired publication date.