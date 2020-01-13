Crafting, authors, lectures and more in Fairfield County

Ladies Night Out! Glass Jewelry Making for Adults is on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Cost is $70. For more information, visit darienarts.org. Ladies Night Out! Glass Jewelry Making for Adults is on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Cost is $70. For more information, visit darienarts.org. Photo: Village Center For The Arts Photo: Village Center For The Arts Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Crafting, authors, lectures and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Art & Architecture

ArtScapades Lecture: Foundations of Pop Art: Robert Rauschenberg & Jasper Johns, Jan. 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Crafts

Adult Watercolor, Adults, Tuesdays, Jan. 21-March 31, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $385. Info: darienarts.org.

Ladies Night Out! Glass Jewelry Making, Adults, Feb. 6, 7-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $70. Info: darienarts.org.

Introduction to Digital Photography, Adults, Wednesdays, Feb. 26-March 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $125. Info: darienarts.org.

Introduction/Intermediate Calligraphy, Adults, Mondays, March 2-April 6, 7-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $295. Info: darienarts.org.

Colored Pencil Drawing, Adults, Wednesdays, March 4-April 8, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $255. Info: darienarts.org.

Ladies Night Out! Sip & Paint Van Gogh Sunflowers, Adults, March 12, 7-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $45. Info: darienarts.org.

Ladies Night Out! Sew it Up, Adults, April 23, 6-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $75. Info: darienarts.org.

Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd.; brookfieldcraft.org: classes, open studios in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal. Gallery Shop open Sat., 11-6, and Sun., 11-5. To learn more, visit brookfieldcraft.org or call 203-775-4526. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 12-5; Sat., 11-5, Sun., 12-4.

The Nutmeg Woodturners League, local chapter of the American Association of Woodturners, promotes woodturning as craft and art form. Meeting at Brookfield Craft Center on second Monday of every other month (January, March, May, September, November). All welcome.

Film

Norwalk Public Library offers Kanopy, a cinema streaming service, which has 30,000 award-winning films, including The Criterion Collection, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of feature and festival films. Kanopy can stream on your phone (Apple or Android), tablet, computer or Roku device. You can stream up to 6 films per month. For step-by-step instructions, visit Kanopy page on NPL’s website, norwalklib.kanopy.com/welcome/frontpage, or stop by library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: Cynde Bloom Lahey, director of library information services, 203-899-2780, x15133, or clahey@norwalkpubliclibrary.org.

Gardening

Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club monthly meetings, Sterling House, 2283 Main St., Stratford. Members normally meet third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. Beginner gardeners and anyone with interest in gardening, plants and landscaping welcome. Info: Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Seed Library at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Now, everyone — from avid gardeners to newbies — can check out free vegetable, flower and herb seeds along with getting support for growing and saving seeds. Brochures available on how self-service procedure works. Info: Laurie Iffland, reference librarian, 203-899-2780, x15114 or iffland@norwalkpubliclibrary.org

Health

St. Vincent's Breast Health Center in Bridgeport offers free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older. No prescription needed but appointments are required. Walk-ins welcome. For those who have insurance, bring card and photo ID at time of visit. Appointments: 203-576-5500.

History & Antiques

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Jan. 19, 3 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Features talk by Carol Anderson on Voter Suppression. Free. Info: 203-227-4177, rsvp@westportplayhouse.org.

The Missing Manuscript: In Search of Alice DeLamar’s Life Story, Jan. 22, 7 p.m., Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Lecture by historian Nona Footz. Free. RSVP/Info: info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1804.

Empress Marie of Russia, Jan. 31, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Before the Revolution: Four Women and the Romanov Dynasty series. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Lecture: The Treaties of Sèvres and Lausanne — Case Studies of Diplomatic Nonsense, Feb. 20, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Queen Olga of Greece, Feb. 28, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Part of the Before the Revolution: Four Women and the Romanov Dynasty series. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 18th century historical building at 152 Main St., Ridgefield, 203-438-5485, keelertavernmuseum.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton, 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa: grounds open daily dawn to dusk.

New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave.; newhavenmuseum.org or 203-562-4183.

Literature

Authorspeak with Jim Motavalli, Jan. 22, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Discussion on The Real Dirt On America’s Frontier Legends. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Votes for Women Book Discussions, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield; Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m., Keeler Tavern Museum, 152 Main St., Ridgefield; March 29, 3 p.m., Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield; April 19, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Register for book discussions at ridgefieldlibrary.org with the exception of the Founders Hall discussion, which is open to members of Founders Hall and does not require registration.

Author Talk and Signing: Architect Donald M. Rattner’s “My Creative Space: How to Design Your Home to Stimulate Ideas and Spark Innovation,” Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Registration/Info: eventbrite.com/e/book-talk-and-signing-my-creative-space-by-donald-m-rattner-architect-tickets-84898163693?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Bouquets from Harold Bloom’s The Best Poems of the English Language, Feb. 6, 13, 20 & 27, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk: Jill Santopolo — More Than Words, Feb. 10, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers — Red at the Bone by,Jacqueline Woodson, Feb. 12, noon-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Booked for Lunch: A History Reading Group, Feb. 13, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies by Jason Fagone. Free. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257, wiltonhistorical.org.

Author Talk: Daryl Beyers — The New Gardener's, Feb. 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion: American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House, by Jon Meacham, Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-noon, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-834-6240.

Book discussion groups at Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Rd., Cos Cob. Info: 203-622-6883.

Miscellany

YWCA Darien/Norwalk, 49 Old Kings Highway North, Darien; ywcadariennorwalkk.org or 203-655-2535: Job Search Support Program for Women, incl. computer classes, info., katefywcadariennorwalk.org.

Meditation Sessions, Sat. and Sun., 10-11:30 a.m., open sessions; Mon. and Wed. eves., 7-8:30 p.m., Tues., 12:30-2 p.m., Thurs., 9:30-11 a.m., open sessions; Family Program, ages 4-12 yrs., usually 2nd and 4th Sun. of the month, 10-11:30 a.m.; Redding Center for Mindfulness & Meditation, 9 Picketts Ridge Rd., West Redding; info., 203-244-3130 or visit reddingmeditationsociety.org.

The Compassionate Friends, Stamford Chapter, non-denominational selfhelp group for bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings; meets 2nd Mon. of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Tully Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Ct., Stamford, main floor; info., 203-329-2796 or 203-323-2617.

Music

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America — Chris Coulter, Feb. 9, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America — The Harlem Renaissance: Connections and Creativity — Reggie Quinerly, March 8, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America — Women in Jazz: Past, Present, Future — Brenda Earle Stokes, April 5, 4-5:30 p .m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

The Ridgefield Songwriters’ Circle, monthly gatherings to play new songs and discuss them; for info, call Dave Goldenberg, 203-438-4521.

Nature & Science

Bee School, Jan. 21, 28 (Feb. 4, if earlier classes canceled due to weather), 7-9 p.m., Norfield Grange, 12 Goodhill Rd., Weston. Beekeeping course for beginners of all ages. Cost: $50. Info: Leslie Huston, 203-417-2023, ljhuston3@charter.net; Jeff Shwartz, 203-733-1990, jeff@shwartz.com.

Wilton Library Association/Wilton Go Green: Green Speaker Series — Recycling: What's In? What's Out? What’s Up?, Feb. 4, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Back Yard Beekeepers Association, last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Norfield Church Community Room, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. Free. Info: backyardbeekeepers.com.

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; adm. $14/adults, $11/children 3-11 and seniors, free for children under 3; open daily 9 to 4; Carousel and Peacock Cafe, winter hours: Gift Shop, daily 9:30-4; New World Tropics Building, daily 10:30-3:30; 203-394-6565, www.beardsleyzoo.org.

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem, N.Y.; 914-763-2373, nywolf.org. Live webcam at website shows either Ambassador, Mexican gray or Red wolves.

Self Improvement

SCORE, Service Corps of Retired Executives, offering free seminars and workshops to entrepreneurs. SCORE offers Free Business Counseling bit.ly/SCOREMentor Questions/Comments: score.fairfieldcounty@gmail.com or call 203-831-0065 or visit https://fairfieldcounty.score.org.

Theater

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. Educational programs, including many new offerings, in theatre this fall for children, teens and adults, such as Creative Dramatics, Beginning Acting, Improv for various age groups, etc. Reg. at website or call for details.

Writing

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Feb. 15, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Writer’s Group workshop, Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., boardroom. New writer's workshop group open to both new and experienced writers in all genres. Workshop will support the creative process through writing prompts, offer opportunities for participants to share their work and gain feedback and provide some introduction (or for experienced writers, refreshers) on essentials in crafting poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction/memoir. Jennifer A. Hudson, who has MFA in writing with honors from Albertus Magnus College, to work with group. Free and open to public.

