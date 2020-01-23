Craft workshops, music lessons, dance classes and more for kids

Colonial Cookery for Kids, Jan. 25, 11 a.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Kids ages 6-12 will learn how to make a New Year’s cake. Tickets are $10-$15. Register online. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Art Studio for Grades 1-5, Wednesdays, through April 22, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $250. Info: darienarts.org.

Drawing and Painting for Grades 5-9, Wednesdays, through April 22, 5-6:30 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $250. Info: darienarts.org.

Digital Photography for Grades 5-8, Fridays, through April 24, 4:40-5:40 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $250. Info: darienarts.org.

Cartooning for Grades 1-5, Mondays, Jan. 27-March 9, 4-5:30 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $195. Info: darienarts.org.

Visual Arts Programs for Children: Paint the Masters: Winter Break Camp for grades 1-4, Feb. 18-20; Introduction to Fashion: Spring Break Camp for grades 5-8, April 6-10. Returning classes: Art Studio and Cartooning for grades 1-5, Digital Photography for grades 5-8 and Drawing and Painting for grades 5-9, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Info: darienarts.org/, 203-655-8683.

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists Festival Concerto Competition, Jan. 25, 2 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets: $5-$10. Winner will perform their concerto movement live with the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra during its Music for All Ages Concert March 22, 3 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Take Your Child to the Library Day, Feb. 1, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Featuring the music of Lynn Lewis and her special surprise friend. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (Not) Just for Kids: Broadway Bound: Mixed Soloists, Feb. 1, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Children’s Book Tasting, Feb. 6, 4:15-5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Kid’s Chocolate-making workshop, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Cost: $10-$15. Registration required. Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse: the Music of Phish for Kids, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Why Children Love Wilton Library, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Children will come to the Children’s Library and write up a small composition on why they love Wilton Library. Contributions will be collected and bound into a special book, which will become part of the Wilton Children's Library Forever Collection. Free. Info: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $20-$60. Info: palacestamford.org.

Introduction to Fashion: Spring Break Camp, Grades 5-8, April 6-10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $350. Info: darienarts.org/.

Nature

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.