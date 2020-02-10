Craft workshops, music lessons, chocolate classes and more for kids

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids: Hand Pies is on Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Cost is $10-$15. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Kids Day Off Camp, Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $50-$60. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Visual Arts Programs for Children: Paint the Masters: Winter Break Camp for grades 1-4, Feb. 18-20; Introduction to Fashion: Spring Break Camp for grades 5-8, April 6-10. Returning classes: Art Studio and Cartooning for grades 1-5, Digital Photography for grades 5-8 and Drawing and Painting for grades 5-9, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Info: darienarts.org/, 203-655-8683.

Why Children Love Wilton Library, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Children will come to the Children’s Library and write up a small composition on why they love Wilton Library. Contributions will be collected and bound into a special book, which will become part of the Wilton Children's Library Forever Collection. Free. Info: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $20-$60. Info: palacestamford.org.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids: Hand Pies, Feb. 29, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Cost: $10-$15. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Playtime at The Palace: Bossy Frog: The Bossy Frog Band, March 1, 3:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Help Locate Liam the Library Leprechaun, March 9-17, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: 203-762-3950, wiltonlibrary.org.

The Pout Pout Fish, March 15, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Playtime at The Palace: Magic & Beyond: David Garrity, March 15, 3:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Playtime at The Palace: Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers: The Legend of the Banana Kid, March 29, 3 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Introduction to Fashion: Spring Break Camp, Grades 5-8, April 6-10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $350. Info: darienarts.org/.

Nature

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.