Country, rock and classic concerts are rolling in Fairfield County

Joan Osborne will perform with Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene on Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $67. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Color Fields, Nov. 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marty Stuart, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55-$199. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Together We Heal, Nov. 22, 4-10 p.m., Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Benefits Mederi Center. Tickets:$100-$500. Info: 541-488-0514, ext. 315, bnicholson@mederifoundation.org.

Robyn Hitchcock Solo, Nov. 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Satisfaction with Doug Wahlberg, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $50. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

10,000 Maniacs Acoustic, Nov. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Piano Bar: Michael McAssey, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Broadway actor/pianist Michael “Mac” McAssey sings and plays show tunes and pop music. Tickets: $30. Info: milfordarts.org/macpiano, 203-878-6647.

Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85-$110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras, concert featuring Violinist Lara St. John, Nov. 24, 1 p.m.; Percussion, String, Wind, Concert, and Symphony Orchestras perform at 5:30 p.m. concert, Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: theklein.org.

On the Trail , Nov. 24, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Library, 422 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Ridgefield BandJam, Nov. 24, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. All proceeds benefit The Ridgefield Playhouse. Kiwanis Club of Greater Danbury, will be collecting donated instruments. Tickets: $15-$20. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

10,000 Maniacs Girls Night Out Dance Party with DJ Hugo Burnham (Gang of Four), Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Milford Concert Band Shows, Nov. 25, 5 p.m., Town Gazebo, Milford; Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Milford City Hall; Dec. 22, 1:30 p.m., Milford Senior Center, Milford. Free.

Deep Banana Blackout's Funksgiving with Zillawatt, Nov. 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Martin Sexton, Nov. 29 and 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mullett, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

A Carpenters Christmas, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band perform The Carpenters holiday music. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon: John Denver Christmas Show, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Cost: $30-$50. Tickets/Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/.

Joan Osborne, Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Holiday Tea Musicales, Dec. 4-21, 1 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $65. Info: caramoor.org.

Wonder of Winter Christmas Concert, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Doors open at 7. Free. Info: norwalkcommunitychorale.org.

Luann De Lesseps: Christmas With the Countess, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tribute Concert, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., Ridgefield. Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will perform. Tickets: $15-$60. Info: ridgefieldsymphony.org.

John Hiatt Benefit Concert, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $125-$500. Info: caramoor.org.

Darlene Love, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $68-$85. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rockapella Holiday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

ModernMedieval — A Midwinter Feast, Dec. 14, 2 and 5 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org.

Simone DePaolo: Feeling Good, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. An evening of songs from the heart, with hope, healing, and humor. Reception: 7-8 p.m., part of HeART & Mind exhibition. Tickets: $25. Info: silvermineart.org.

Sanctuary Series: Pianist Jeffrey Biegel holiday concert, Dec. 15, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Ana Gasteyer: Sugar and Booze, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Christmas with the Celts, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Solstice, a concert of holiday music anchored by the Bach Christmas Oratorio, Dec. 21, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org.

Matisyahu, Dec. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.