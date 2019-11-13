Country, rock and classic concerts are rolling in Fairfield County

The Temptations and The Four Tops will perform at Stamford’s Palace Theatre, Nov. 20. The Temptations and The Four Tops will perform at Stamford’s Palace Theatre, Nov. 20. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Country, rock and classic concerts are rolling in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Dom Flemons, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $38. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eric Gales, Nov. 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Levi Hummon, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Holiday Piano Bar…n, Nov. 15 and 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Ridgefield Chorale’s Fall Concert, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Veronica Hagman Concert Hall at Western CT State University, Danbury. Tickets: $15-$20. Tickets/Info: eventbrite.com/e/ridgefield-chorale-presents-light-tickets-74419997215.

Caravan of Thieves, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., FTC, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25. Info: voicescafe.org, 203-227-7205, ext. 14.

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra American Connections Concert, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Featuring George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Tickets: $10-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org, 203 956-6771.

Thalea String Quartet, Nov. 17, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.

Universal Kids’ Splash’N Boots, Nov. 17, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hudson Valley Electric Jazz Band, Nov. 17, 6-8:30 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center at Waveny Park, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets: $20. Info: eventbrite.com.

Nerry The Publek Report, Nov. 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $27.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Temptations & The Four Tops, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $55-$95. Info: palacestamford.org.

Color Fields: Brody Wilkinson Emerging Artist Series, Nov. 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marty Stuart, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55-$199. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Together We Heal: Spirit, Mind, Body, A World-Class Musical Performance Featuring Gino Vannelli, Nov. 22, 4-10 p.m., Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Benefits Mederi Center. Tickets:$100-$500. Info: 541-488-0514, ext. 315, bnicholson@mederifoundation.org.

Robyn Hitchcock Solo, Nov. 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Satisfaction with Doug Wahlberg, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $50. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

10,000 Maniacs Acoustic, Nov. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Piano Bar: Michael McAssey, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Broadway actor/pianist Michael “Mac” McAssey sings and plays show tunes and pop music. Tickets: $30. Info: milfordarts.org/macpiano, 203-878-6647.

Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85-$110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

10,000 Maniacs Girls Night Out Dance Party with DJ Hugo Burnham (Gang of Four), Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Milford Concert Band, Nov. 25, 5 p.m., Town Gazebo, Milford; Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Milford City Hall; Dec. 22, 1:30 p.m., Milford Senior Center, Milford. Free.

Deep Banana Blackout’s Funksgiving with Zillawatt, Nov. 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Martin Sexton, Nov. 29 and 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mullett, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

A Carpenters Christmas, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band perform The Carpenters holiday music. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon: John Denver Christmas Show, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Cost: $30-$50. Tickets/Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/.

Joan Osborne, Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Holiday Tea Musicales, Dec. 4-21, 1 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $65. Info: caramoor.org.

Norwalk Community Chorale: Wonder of Winter Christmas Concert, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Doors open at 7. Free. Info: norwalkcommunitychorale.org.

Luann De Lesseps: Christmas with the Countess, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tribute Concert, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., Ridgefield. Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will perform. Tickets: $15-$60. Info: ridgefieldsymphony.org.

John Hiatt Benefit Concert, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $125-$500. Info: caramoor.org.

Darlene Love, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $68-$85. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rockapella Holiday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

ModernMedieval — A Midwinter Feast, Dec. 14, 2 and 5 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org.

Simone DePaolo: Feeling Good, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. An evening of songs from the heart, with hope, healing, and humor. Reception: 7-8 p.m., part of HeART & Mind exhibition. Tickets: $25. Info: silvermineart.org.

Sanctuary Series: Pianist Jeffrey Biegel holiday concert, Dec. 15, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Ana Gasteyer: Sugar and Booze, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Christmas with the Celts, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Solstice, a concert of holiday music anchored by the Bach Christmas Oratorio, Dec. 21, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org.

Matisyahu, Dec. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.