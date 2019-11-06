Country, rock and classic concerts are rolling in Fairfield County

Brendan James with Pete Muller, Nov. 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sara Evans, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $87. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Markovs and Friends: From Baroque to Rock, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: markovconcerts.com.

Alexis P. Suter Band, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets: $18-$35. Info: milfordarts.org.

The Cowboy Junkies, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

HeART & Mind Interactive Music Program, Nov. 10, 1 p.m., Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Improvisational piano playing and dance movement to expand self-awareness and connection with others. Free. Info: silvermineart.org/exhibition/heart-mind/.

Tali Roth, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets: $20-$50. Info: milfordarts.org.

WMD, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org/.

Wilton Candlelight Concert, Nov. 10, 4 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han present a program of works by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and Franck. A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. Tickets: $25-$30. Tickets/Info: wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Sanctuary Series: Pianists Anthony and Mary Jane Newman, Nov. 10, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Pete Yorn, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$285. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jazz and Art: The Library Suite, Nov. 12, 2:30 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. The Library Suite is a coordinated series of musical jazz pieces for piano, bass and saxophone composed by local jazz pianist Mark Edinberg paired with David Pressler’s artwork and photography. Free. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, 203-256-3160.

Dom Flemons, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $38. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eric Gales, Nov. 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Levi Hummon, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Holiday Piano Bar…n, Nov. 15 and 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Ridgefield Chorale’s Fall Concert, Light, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Veronica Hagman Concert Hall at Western CT State University, Danbury. Tickets: $15-$20. Tickets/Info: eventbrite.com/e/ridgefield-chorale-presents-light-tickets-74419997215.

Caravan of Thieves, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., FTC, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25. Info: voicescafe.org, 203-227-7205, ext. 14.

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra American Connections Concert, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Featuring George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Tickets: $10-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org, 203 956-6771.

Thalea String Quartet, Nov. 17, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.

Universal Kids’ Splash’N Boots, Nov. 17, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hudson Valley Electric Jazz Band, Nov. 17, 6-8:30 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center at Waveny Park, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets: $20. Info: eventbrite.com.

Nerry The Publek Report, Nov. 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $27.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Temptations & The Four Tops, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $55-$95. Info: palacestamford.org.

Color Fields: Brody Wilkinson Emerging Artist Series, Nov. 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marty Stuart, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55-$199. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Together We Heal: Spirit, Mind, Body, Nov. 22, 4-10 p.m., The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Benefits Mederi Center. Tickets:$100-$500. Info: 541-488-0514, ext. 315, bnicholson@mederifoundation.org.

Robyn Hitchcock Solo, Nov. 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Satisfaction with Doug Wahlberg, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $50. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

10,000 Maniacs Acoustic, Nov. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Piano Bar: Michael McAssey, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Broadway actor/pianist Michael “Mac” McAssey sings and plays show tunes and pop music. Tickets: $30. Info: milfordarts.org/macpiano, 203-878-6647.

Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85-$110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

10,000 Maniacs Girls Night Out Dance Party with DJ Hugo Burnham (Gang of Four), Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Deep Banana Blackout's Funksgiving with Zillawatt, Nov. 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Martin Sexton, Nov. 29 and 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mullett, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

A Carpenters Christmas, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band perform The Carpenters holiday music. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon: John Denver Christmas Show, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Cost: $30-$50. Tickets/Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/.

Joan Osborne, Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Holiday Tea Musicales, Dec. 4-21, 1 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $65. Info: caramoor.org.

Norwalk Community Chorale: Wonder of Winter Christmas Concert, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Doors open at 7. Free. Info: norwalkcommunitychorale.org.

Luann De Lesseps: Christmas With The Countess, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

John Hiatt Benefit Concert, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $125-$500. Info: caramoor.org.

Darlene Love, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $68-$85. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rockapella Holiday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

ModernMedieval — A Midwinter Feast, Dec. 14, 2 and 5 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org.

Simone DePaolo: Feeling Good, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. An evening of songs from the heart, with hope, healing, and humor. Reception: 7-8 p.m., part of HeART & Mind exhibition. Tickets: $25. Info: silvermineart.org.

Sanctuary Series: Pianist Jeffrey Biegel holiday concert, Dec. 15, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Ana Gasteyer: Sugar and Booze, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Christmas with the Celts, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Solstice, a concert of holiday music anchored by the Bach Christmas Oratorio, Dec. 21, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org.

Matisyahu, Dec. 26, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.