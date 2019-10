Country, rock and classic concerts are rolling in Fairfield County

The Marshall Tucker Band will perform with special guests, The Outlaws, on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $34.50-$85. For more information, visit palacestamford.org. less The Marshall Tucker Band will perform with special guests, The Outlaws, on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $34.50-$85. For more information, visit ... more Photo: Mariah Gray / Contributed Photo: Mariah Gray / Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Country, rock and classic concerts are rolling in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Christopher Robin Band with special guest Grammy-winning drummer Charlie Hall, Oct. 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Gordon Lightfoot, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Antonio Sanchez and his band Migration, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65-$165. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sherma Andrews, Oct. 27, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free, but donations accepted. Info: richterarts.org.

The Marshall Tucker Band (with special guests The Outlaws), Nov. 1, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $34.50-$85. Info: palacestamford.org.

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $58. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (Not) Just for Kids: America and Friends — Strings, Nov. 2, 3 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Members of the orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play for the children, and answer questions. Registration required. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Wicked Divas, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $42.50-$92.50. Diva showstoppers from the world of Broadway, opera and pop, highlighted by selections from the Tony Award-winning musical Wicked. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Kevin Briody and George Wurzbach, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Theatre Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Cost: $50. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

GBS Concert: Telling Tales, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Classical music anchored by Brahms’ Fourth Symphony. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org.

Evnin Rising Stars I, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.

The Commonheart with Honey Talk, Nov. 2, 9 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Evnin Rising Stars II, Nov. 3, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.

U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performance, Nov. 3, 3 p.m., Southern Connecticut State University’s Lyman Center, 501 Crescent St., New Haven. Free. Tickets: 203-392-6154.

Living Compassion II: The Dalai Lama’s Life Story in Music, Words, and Images, Nov. 3, Tibet Today Discussion, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; VIP Reception, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Event, 7-8:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Living Compassion II is an exploration of compassion featuring Tencho Gyatso, niece of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Tickets: $35-$55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

North Mississippi Allstars, Nov. 3, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Magnificent Chaos, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $50. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Brendan James with Pete Muller, Nov. 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sara Evans, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $87. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Capitol Steps, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Cowboy Junkies, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wilton Candlelight Concert, Nov. 10, 4 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han present a program of works by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and Franck. A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. Tickets: $25-$30. Tickets/Info: wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Pianists Anthony and Mary Jane Newman, Nov. 10, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Pete Yorn, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$285. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dom Flemons, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $38. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eric Gales, Nov. 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Levi Hummon, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Thalea String Quartet, Nov. 17, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.

Universal Kids’ Splash’N Boots, Nov. 17, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hudson Valley Electric Jazz Band, Nov. 17, 6-8:30 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center at Waveny Park, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets: $20. Info: eventbrite.com.

Nerry The Publek Report, Nov. 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $27.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Temptations & The Four Tops, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $55-$95. Info: palacestamford.org.

Color Fields: Brody Wilkinson Emerging Artist Series, Nov. 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marty Stuart, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55-$199. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Together We Heal: Spirit, Mind, Body, A World-Class Musical Performance Featuring Gino Vannelli, Nov. 22, 4-10 p.m., The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Benefits Mederi Center. Tickets:$100-$500. Info: 541-488-0514, ext. 315, bnicholson@mederifoundation.org.

Robyn Hitchcock Solo, Nov. 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Satisfaction with Doug Wahlberg, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $50. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

10,000 Maniacs Acoustic, Nov. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85-$110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

10,000 Maniacs Girls Night Out Dance Party with DJ Hugo Burnham (Gang of Four), Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Deep Banana Blackout’s Funksgiving with Zillawatt, Nov. 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Martin Sexton, Nov. 29 and 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mullett, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

A Carpenters Christmas, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band perform The Carpenters holiday music. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon: John Denver Christmas Show, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Cost: $30-$50. Tickets/Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/.

Joan Osborne, Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene (Phil Lesh & Friends, Black Crowes), Nov. 30, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Holiday Tea Musicales, Dec. 4-21, 1 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $65. Info: caramoor.org.

Luann De Lesseps: Christmas With The Countess, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

John Hiatt Benefit Concert, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $125-$500. Info: caramoor.org.

Darlene Love, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $68-$85. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rockapella Holiday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

ModernMedieval — A Midwinter Feast, Dec. 14, 2 and 5 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org.

Sanctuary Series: Pianist Jeffrey Biegel holiday concert, Dec. 15, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Ana Gasteyer: Sugar and Booze, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Christmas with the Celts, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Solstice, a concert of holiday music anchored by the Bach Christmas Oratorio, Dec. 21, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org.

Matisyahu, Dec. 26, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.