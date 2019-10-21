Cooking, book talks and more lectures this week in Fairfield County

Check out local talks and lectures in the area. Check out local talks and lectures in the area. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cooking, book talks and more lectures this week in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Art & Architecture

ARTalk by David Dunlop: How the Mind’s Eye Works: Creativity and Visual Thinking, Oct. 27, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Centennial Wedding Anniversary Exhibition, through Oct. 31, Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. In honor of the 100th wedding anniversary of Frances Eliza Osborne and Waldo Kellogg. Info: susan.d.robinson@ct.gov, 203-734-2513.

Lecture: Demeter and Persephone: The Message and Meaning of a Myth From Ancient Greece to Modern America, Nov. 7, 14 and 21, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Registration required. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6336.

Crafts

Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd.; brookfieldcraft.org: classes, open studios in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal. Gallery Shop open Sat., 11-6, and Sun., 11-5. To learn more, visit brookfieldcraft.org or call 203-775-4526. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 12-5; Sat., 11-5, Sun., 12-4.

The Nutmeg Woodturners League, local chapter of the American Association of Woodturners, promotes woodturning as craft and art form. Meeting at Brookfield Craft Center on second Monday of every other month (January, March, May, September, November). All welcome.

Food

What’s Cooking? with Chef Jes Bengtson of Terrain, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Patti Popp of Sport Hill Farm will interview Bengtson about her culinary journey. Free. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, 203-256-3160.

Film

Norwalk Public Library offers Kanopy, a cinema streaming service, which has 30,000 award-winning films, including The Criterion Collection, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of feature and festival films. Kanopy can stream on your phone (Apple or Android), tablet, computer or Roku device. You can stream up to 6 films per month. For step-by-step instructions, visit Kanopy page on NPL’s website, norwalklib.kanopy.com/welcome/frontpage, or stop by library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: Cynde Bloom Lahey, director of library information services, 203-899-2780, x15133, or clahey@norwalkpubliclibrary.org.

Gardening

Garden-Friendly Composting, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m.-noon, CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Learn to recycle food scraps into rich compost for your garden and lawn. Cost: $7-$10. Advance registration required. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club monthly meetings, Sterling House, 2283 Main St., Stratford. Members normally meet third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. Beginner gardeners and anyone with interest in gardening, plants and landscaping welcome. Info: Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Seed Library at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Now, everyone — from avid gardeners to newbies — can check out free vegetable, flower and herb seeds along with getting support for growing and saving seeds. Brochures available on how self-service procedure works. Info: Laurie Iffland, reference librarian, 203-899-2780, x15114 or iffland@norwalkpubliclibrary.org

Health

St. Vincent's Breast Health Center in Bridgeport offers free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older. No prescription needed but appointments are required. Walk-ins welcome. For those who have insurance, bring card and photo ID at time of visit. Appointments: 203-576-5500.

History & Antiques

Remembering New Haven Women: Four Centuries of Women’s History, Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m., New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave, New Haven. Free, but donations accepted. Info: newhavenmuseum.org.

Historical Lecture: Scouts and Soldiers: Native Americans in the Colonial Wars, Nov. 3, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Led by Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, local historian of Algonkian life. Tickets: $4-$10. Info: scoutsandsoldiers.brownpapertickets.com/.

From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers exhibit, through Nov. 3, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Admission $6-$20. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 18th century historical building at 132 Main St., Ridgefield, 203-438-5485, keelertavernmuseum.org. Museum has begun docent training sessions.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton, 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa: grounds open daily dawn to dusk.

New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave.; newhavenmuseum.org or 203-562-4183.

Literature

Booked for Lunch: Bringing Down the Colonel: A Sex Scandal of the Gilded Age and the “Powerless” Woman Who Took On Washington by Patricia Miller, Oct. 24, 12:30-1:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Free. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203- 762-7257.

Author Talk and Signing: Architect Donald M. Rattner’s My Creative Space: How to Design Your Home to Stimulate Ideas and Spark Innovation, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: darienlibrary.org.

Author Talk with Fiona Davis: The Chelsea Girls, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Friday Evening Literary Salon, Nov. 8, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Watch video clips of Yale Literature Professor Harold Bloom as he talks about why we should read the "Great Books.” Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6336.

Author Talk: Running with Sherman by Christopher McDougall, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St, Ridgefield. Tickets: $5. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Author Talk: The Paper Wasp by Lauren Acampora, Nov. 6, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St, Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Author Talk: Steve Gillon — America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy, Jr., Nov. 12, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Registration/Info: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Nov. 26, 11-noon, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Rd., Wilton. Ray Rauth will lead a discussion of Katherine Anne Porter’s Pulitzer Prize-winning short novel Noon Wine. Registration/Info: 203-834-6240.

Book discussion groups at Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Rd., Cos Cob. Info: 203-622-6883.

Miscellany

Reginald Dwayne Betts, a convicted carjacker who is now an acclaimed poet and a lawyer with a Yale degree will speak Oct. 24, 6 p.m., WCSU, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury. Info: wcsu.edu/.

Identification & Early Intervention for Struggling Readers & Dyslexia Awareness, by Dr. Caroline Wilcox Ugurlu, Oct. 24, 6 p.m., The Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Tellabration! An Evening of Storytelling for All, Nov. 19, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6336.

YWCA Darien/Norwalk, 49 Old Kings Highway North, Darien; ywcadariennorwalkk.org or 203-655-2535: Job Search Support Program for Women, incl. computer classes, info., katefywcadariennorwalk.org.

Meditation Sessions, Sat. and Sun., 10-11:30 a.m., open sessions; Mon. and Wed. eves., 7-8:30 p.m., Tues., 12:30-2 p.m., Thurs., 9:30-11 a.m., open sessions; Family Program, ages 4-12 yrs., usually 2nd and 4th Sun. of the month, 10-11:30 a.m.; Redding Center for Mindfulness & Meditation, 9 Picketts Ridge Rd., West Redding; info., 203-244-3130 or visit reddingmeditationsociety.org.

The Compassionate Friends, Stamford Chapter, non-denominational selfhelp group for bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings; meets 2nd Mon. of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Tully Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Ct., Stamford, main floor; info., 203-329-2796 or 203-323-2617.

Music

The Ridgefield Songwriters’ Circle, monthly gatherings to play new songs and discuss them; for info, call Dave Goldenberg, 203-438-4521.

Nature & Science

Lecture: Is There Life Elsewhere in the Universe?, Oct. 27, 3:30 p.m., Gallery of Audubon Center, 613 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Presented by: Dr. Lawrence Faltz. Info: greenwich.audubon.org/.

Animals Who Hibernate, Nov. 16, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Meet animal ambassadors such as a rabbit, an African Bullfrog, and an Axolotl. Registration required. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6336.

Back Yard Beekeepers Association, last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Norfield Church Community Room, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. Free. Info: backyardbeekeepers.com.

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; adm. $14/adults, $11/children 3-11 and seniors, free for children under 3; open daily 9 to 4; Carousel and Peacock Cafe, winter hours: Gift Shop, daily 9:30-4; New World Tropics Building, daily 10:30-3:30; 203-394-6565, www.beardsleyzoo.org.

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem, N.Y.; 914-763-2373, nywolf.org. Live webcam at website shows either Ambassador, Mexican gray or Red wolves.

Self Improvement

SCORE, Service Corps of Retired Executives, offering free seminars and workshops to entrepreneurs. SCORE offers Free Business Counseling bit.ly/SCOREMentor Questions/Comments: score.fairfieldcounty@gmail.com or call 203-831-0065 or visit https://fairfieldcounty.score.org.

Theater

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. Educational programs, including many new offerings, in theatre this fall for children, teens and adults, such as Creative Dramatics, Beginning Acting, Improv for various age groups, etc. Reg. at website or call for details.

Writing

Ekphrastic Poetry Workshop with Norwalk Poet Laureate Bill Hayden, Oct. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Registration/Info: poet_laureate@norwalkpl.org.

Writing Conference: From Pages to Publication, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Registration required. Full schedule of events/Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Nov. 16, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Free; registration required. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Writer’s Group workshop, Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., boardroom. New writer's workshop group open to both new and experienced writers in all genres. Workshop will support the creative process through writing prompts, offer opportunities for participants to share their work and gain feedback and provide some introduction (or for experienced writers, refreshers) on essentials in crafting poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction/memoir. Jennifer A. Hudson, who has MFA in writing with honors from Albertus Magnus College, to work with group. Free and open to public.

Send listings to tinamarie.craven@hearstmediact.com at least two weeks in advance of desired publication date.