Conscious Cook: Brighten your holiday this season with cheerful snowball cookies

“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, ‘Fear not: for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.’ And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, glory to God in the highest, and earth peace, good will toward men. And that, Charlie Brown, is what Christmas is all about.” — Linus VanPelt

Every Christmas season, I take such childlike pleasure in watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The familiarity of this annual event is delightfully comforting. My spirit always feels revived after listening to Linus deliver his simply spoken soliloquy on the true meaning of Christmas.