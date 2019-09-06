Connecticut Philharmonic to debut in November

The Connecticut Philharmonic (CTPhil) will launch their new nonprofit professional orchestra this fall.

CTPhil is based in West Hartford but will have their first performance in Fairfield when they accompany the Norwalk Metropolitan Ballet in their production of “The Nutcracker” on Nov. 23.

Christopher Hisey and T.D. Ellis co-founded the orchestra in September with “a mission to provide the state with the highest possible standard of music performance.”

According to the press release CTPhil will offer orchestral and chamber ensemble performances from a variety of composers at various venues around the state.

“The Connecticut Philharmonic has been a dream of mine for a long time. I have founded other ensembles and have been waiting for the right time to put together a group of this caliber. When this opportunity arose, I contacted T.D. [Ellis] and he was excited about the possibility.” said Connecticut Philharmonic music director Christopher Hisey.

Hisey is a conductor and music educator who serves as the music director of the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras and serves as music director of the American Chamber Orchestra. Ellis is a professional bassoonist and is the personnel manager of the Greater Bridgeport, Ridgefield and Wallingford Symphonies.

For more information about CTPhil, visit ctphil.org.