Concerts, scavenger hunts and more this weekend

The Shamrock Stroll 5k is on March 15 at 10 a.m. at Harbor Point, 1 Harbor Point Road, Stamford. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/8th-annual-harbor-point-shamrock-stroll-5k-runwalk-tickets-91151654051.

Jim Messina

Jim Messina and his band will perform on March 12 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $42.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Legally Blonde the Musical

Legally Blonde the Musical runs March 13-21 at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit rhsperformingarts.info.

One-act plays

An Evening of One-Act Plays runs March 13 through April 4, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Colleens of Comedy

The Colleens of Comedy will perform on March 13 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Greater Bridgeport Symphony

The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will perform Musical Expedition: Dvorak Symphony from the New World and will be complemented by The Brendan Voyage on March 14 at 8 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $15-$59. For more information, visit GBS.org.

Saldaña and Bravo

Argentine guitar duo Saldaña and Bravo will perform on March 14 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon will perform on March 14 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Kalie Shorr

Kalie Shorr will perform on March 14 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Shamrock Stroll

Rising Stars

Schwab Vocal Rising Stars - The Art of Pleasure will be performed on March 15 at 3 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

On A Winter’s Night

On A Winter’s Night will be performed on March 15 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Singer-songwriters Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Cheryl Wheeler and Cliff Eberhardt will perform. Tickets are $49.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.