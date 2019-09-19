Concerts, exhibits, lobster and more head to Fairfield County
Recycled Art
Recycled Art runs Sept. 19 through Oct. 6 at the Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. Nigerian-born artist Faustin Adeniran’s art will be on display. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.
Daughtry
Daughtry will perform on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $130. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
City of the Sun
City of the Sun will perform on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Proof
Proof will be staged Sept. 20 through Oct. 6 at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.
Witness for the Prosecution
Witness for the Prosecution will be staged Sept. 20 through Oct. 11 at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.
Bailen
Bailen will perform on Sept. 20 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $15 to $18. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Pink Talking Fish
Pink Talking Fish will perform on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25-$29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Ridgefield Guild
The Ridgefield Guild of Artists 42nd annual Juried Show runs Sept. 21 through Oct. 20 at 34 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. For more information, visit rgoa.org.
Book sale
The Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser runs Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old. Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Proceeds will benefit the library. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.
Ukulele Festival
The Connecticut Ukulele Festival is on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. It features Bruce Off Broadway, a Ukulele Tribute to the music of Bruce Springsteen, music, food and drink, workshops, strum-a-longs, free performances and an open mic competition. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Smilow Family Breast Health Center at Norwalk Hospital. For more information, visit ctukulelefestival.com.
Inti and the Moon Trio
Inti and the Moon Trio will perform on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. on the Norwalk Public Library front lawn, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. For more information, email layala@norwalkpl.org.
Romeo and Juliet
Shakespeare in the Parking Lot will perform a free production of Romeo and Juliet on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit drillingcompany.org.
Benefit concert
Rock4rv CJD Benefit Concert is on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. In memory of Robert (Bob) Vitanza, who succumbed to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) in 2008. All funds raised will be donated directly to the CJD Foundation, Inc. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Penny Lane Band
The Penny Lane Band will perform on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Proceeds support local food pantries. Nonperishable food donations are accepted. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit pennylaneband.net.
Suzie Vinnick
Suzie Vinnick will perform with Steve Kirkman on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit groovininnewfairfield.com.
Jim Florentine
Comedian Jim Florentine will perform on Sept. 21 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $33. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
The Bacon Brothers
The Bacon Brothers will perform on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $67. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Funniest Comic
The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest continues on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $22.50 to $32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.
Silk Road
The Greater Bridgeport Symphony’s Silk Road Ensemble Concert is on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $39 to $240. For more information, visit GBS.org.
JJ Ramirez
Comedian JJ Ramirez will perform on Sept. 21 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $20 to $34.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.
Smart Walk
The Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities is on Sept. 22 at noon at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport. The event raises funds for educational programs, youth mentoring, parent networking, online resources and more. Entry fees are $10, $15. Register online at smartkidswithld.org/smartwalk.
Famous Families
The Famous Families of Fairfield Historic Bike Ride is on Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Green in front of Town Hall, 725 Old Post Road, Fairfield. The tour will cover about 8.5 miles and visits various points of interest recounting the stories of important Fairfield families. Tickets are $8-$10. For more information, visit Fairfieldhistory.org/events/famous-families-of-fairfield-historical-bike-tour.
Savor Lobster
Savor Lobster is on Sept. 22 from 3-6 p.m. at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Guests will sample lobster, sustainably sourced seafood, sweets and drinks. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit savorlobster.com.
Kyung Hee Kim
Kyung Hee Kim will perform on Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The concert is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit richterarts.org.
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield will perform on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $90. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Purple Xperience
Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience is on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25 to $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.