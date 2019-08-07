Concerts coming to Fairfield County

The Beach Boys will perform on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $130. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Damn Tall Buildings, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Sean McConnell, Aug. 8, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Brian Gillie: The Roots of Rock n Roll, Aug. 9, 6 p.m., Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St., Shelton. Summer reading prizes, refreshments. Free. Registration required: sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

Dawes, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cris Jacobs, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Suzie Shelton & Band — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

Donavon Frankenreiter with Matt Grundy, Aug. 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Janis Ian and Livingston Taylor, Aug. 14, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Town Mountain, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

John Mayall, Aug. 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $68. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Delbert McClinton, Aug. 16, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $68. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bonerama Plays Zeppelin, Aug. 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Otis and the Hurricanes, Aug. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Suggested admission: $20-$25. Grants entry to the historical society’s Women Who Made Weston Weston exhibit starting at 4 p.m. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

The Beach Boys, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

NRBQ, Aug. 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Sarah Potenza Band, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Jojo & the Pinecones — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

The Zombies, Aug. 21, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $80. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Johnny Nicholas, Aug 22, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 25, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $69.50-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Marcia Ball, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Tickets: $85-$105. Info: levittpavilion.com/.

The Pine Leaf Boys, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Steeldrivers, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

God Street Wine, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Fairfield Counts, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Kicking off this year’s Jazz, Funk and Blues festival. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts.