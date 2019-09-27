Concerts, comedy, Broadway talent, a barbecue and more head to Fairfield County

Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7 will perform on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $49. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dylan Connor

Dylan Connor, Johnny Irion and Darren Jessee will perform on Sept. 26 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Abilis Has Talent

The Abilis Has Talent Show is on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, One W. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. Tickets are $25-$30. Register at abilis.us/calendar.

Pay McGee

Pat McGee will perform on Sept. 27 at 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Brandon Lay

Brandon Lay will perform on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Jimmy Herring

Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7 will perform on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $49. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Magic City Hippies

Magic City Hippies will perform on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $17.50-$20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Chinese Brushwork

The Chinese Brushwork exhibit runs Sept. 28 through Dec. 8 at the Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich. The display features 15 pieces of contemporary Chinese brushwork gifted to the town of Greenwich. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Nutmeg & Neighbors

The Nutmeg & Neighbors Event is on Sept. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main Street, Ridgefield. The event features live music, Odeen’s BBQ, family line dancing, happy hour, auctions, a movie and children’s activities. Proceeds support St. Stephen’s charitable programs. Tickets are $5-$120. For more information, visit ststephens-ridgefield.org.

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse’s annual Fall Gala on Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $195-$250. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Boots & BBQ

Trinity Episcopal Church’s Boots & BBQ Bash Dinner/Dance Night is on Sept. 28 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Auditorium at Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. All proceeds will go to support the church’s year-round operations. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit bit.ly/TrinityBBQ.

Ballroom

Ballroom Champions: Alex Dubovyk and Rickie Taylor will perform on Sept. 28 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. The performance starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit 203-374-7308.

Anthony Rodia

Anthony Rodia will perform on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $25-$34.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Symphonic Journeys

Symphonic Journeys will be performed on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. The Norwalk Symphony will open its season with a world tour, with musical selections from China, Hungary, France and more. Tickets are $10-$50. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

Fabulously Funny Females

Fabulously Funny Females is on Sept. 28 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Comedians Maureen Langan, Jane Condon and Ellen Karis will perform. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kyle Carey

An Afternoon With Kyle Carey is on Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Hot to Trot Trio

The Hot to Trot Trio will perform on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The performance is free. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Meters for a Cure

Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge is on Sept. 29 at 7:30 a.m. at the Greenwich Water Club, 49 River Road, Cos Cob. This charity rowing event supports Swim Across America Fairfield County and its local beneficiary: Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT). To register, visit swimacrossamerica.org/gwc2019.