Comedy at the Ives

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest continues on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Eight contestants compete for laughs and six comics advance. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Eight contestants compete for laughs and six comics advance. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

CONTINUING

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, through Aug. 23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

ADVANCE

Mo Rocca: Mobituaries Live, Aug. 22, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$100. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Eight contestants compete for laughs and six comics advance. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Treehouse Comedy Live at The Ives: Gemini, Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets: $20-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Eight contestants compete for laughs and six comics advance. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Jim Florentine, Sept. 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $33. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Ivy League of Comedy: Fabulously Funny Females, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring: Maureen Langan, Jane Condon and Ellen Karis. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Little Shop of Horrors, Oct. 3-Nov. 3, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Paula Poundstone, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$55. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Acrobats of Cirque-tacular, Oct. 6, 4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Sedaris, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.