Comedy and plays coming to Fairfield County

Wellie Jackson will perform on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org. Wellie Jackson will perform on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org. Photo: Stamford Palace / Contributed Photo Photo: Stamford Palace / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Comedy and plays coming to Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

THIS WEEKEND

Mo Rocca: Mobituaries Live, Aug. 22, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$100. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Our Town, Aug. 24, 1 p.m., presented by MAC’s Eastbound Theatre at three different Milford locations: Act 1, Milford Green Gazebo; Act 2, Parson’s Building Veranda; and Act 3, behind DAR, next to the cemetery. Free. Info: milfordarts.org/ourtown.

Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Eight contestants compete for laughs and six comics advance. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Treehouse Comedy Live At The Ives: Gemini, Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets: $20-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

CONTINUING

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, through Aug. 23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

ADVANCE

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Eight contestants compete for laughs and six comics advance. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Sept. 6-28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Wellie Jackson, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Simply Barbara Celebrates Hello, Dolly, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. 12th annual Wine Trail starts at 5 p.m. Steven Brinberg as Barbara Streisand. Tickets: $32-$35. Info: milfordarts.org.

Jim Florentine, Sept. 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $33. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Ivy League of Comedy: Fabulously Funny Females, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring: Maureen Langan, Jane Condon and Ellen Karis. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Little Shop of Horrors, Oct. 3-Nov. 3, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Paula Poundstone, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$55. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Acrobats of Cirque-tacular, Oct. 6, 4:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Humor writer: David Sedaris, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.