Comedy and more this weekend in Fairfield County
The Dining Room
The Dining Room will be staged March 5-22 at Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Tickets are $20-$22. For more information, visit squareonetheatre.com.
The Biggest Little Farm
The Biggest Little Farm will be screened on March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. The screening is free. For more information, visit norwalkartsdistrict.com.
Chicago City Limits
Chicago City Limits will perform on March 6 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $20-$60. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.
Student Art Show
The 5th annual Student Art Show: Artists on the Rise runs March 7-31 at the Brookfield Craft Center, Lynn Tendler Bignell Gallery, 286 Whisconier Road, Brookfield. The event showcases artwork by students from six local high schools. For more information, visit brookfieldcraft.org.
National Day of Unplugging
The National Day of Unplugging is on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Kids can play games, do puzzles and color during this national tech-free day. The program is free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.
Lego Weekend
Lego Weekend: Build Lego Marine Animals is on March 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $19.95-$26.95. For more information, visit maritimeaquarium.org.
Adirondack Night
Adirondack Night is on March 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. The event includes music, food, an open bar with local craft beers, auctions and a bonfire. Proceeds support the Adirondack Night Annual Giving Fund Inaugural Education Appeal 2020. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org/adknight2020.
Playing for Paws
The Playing for Paws fundraiser is on March 7 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford. The event features live music by Mia & the Riff and Acoustic Madness, food, raffles and more. All proceeds go to Animals in Distress, Project Precious Rescue, Thank Dog Rescue and Stratford Cat Project. The 50/50 raffle proceeds go to Trumbull Animal Group. Tickets are $50. For more information, email miafanali@gmail.com.
Robert Cray Band
The Robert Cray Band will perform on March 7 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
The Black Feathers
The Black Feathers will perform on March 7 at 8 p.m. at Westport’s Voices Café, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.
Dixieland Jazz Band
The U.S. Coast Guard Dixieland Jazz Band will perform on March 8 at 3 p.m. at the Regional Center for the Arts, 23 Oakview Drive, Trumbull. The concert is free. For more information, visit ces.k12.ct.us/rca.
Acrobats of China
Acrobats of China’s New Shanghai Circus will perform on March 8 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Madeline Hollander
Madeline Hollander’s performance, Steps for “Untitled (Mesh A-J)” is on March 8 at 5 p.m. at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit aldrichart.org.