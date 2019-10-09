Comedy acts take the stage around Fairfield County

Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival presents a staged reading of Unnatural Acts on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

This Weekend

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Six contestants TBD perform 15 minutes, competing for laughs and 4 comics advance to the semi-finals. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Continuing

Mlima’s Tale, through Oct. 19, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Little Shop of Horrors, through Nov. 3, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Sensory friendly performance, Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Advance

Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival presents Throw Pitchfork, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival presents Unnatural Acts, a staged reading, Oct. 19, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Once, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $33.15-$79. Info: palacestamford.org.

Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival presents Honduras, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Ladies in Retirement, Oct. 25 through Nov. 10, Town Players of New Canaan, 679 South Ave, New Canaan. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: 203-594-3636, tpnc.org.

Comedy: Mitch Fatel, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Haunted Illusions: Master illusionist David Caserta, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22.50-$45. Info: palacestamford.org.

Funniest Comic in CT Contest Semi-Finals, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Disenchanted, Oct. 26, 2 and 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield.Tickets: $50-$55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Ivy League of Comedy: Tony Deyo & Liz Miele, Oct. 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Steven Wright, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $60. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wildlife expert Peter Gros, Oct. 27, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jerry Garcia: Secret Space of Dreams, slideshow and book signing with Jay Blakesberg, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Free. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Funniest Comic in CT Contest Semi-Finals, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Sophia Loren: An Evening with an Icon, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $195-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Twas the Night Before Christmas, Nov. 30, 1 and 4 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.