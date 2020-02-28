Classic stars take over cable screens this weekend

Elizabeth Taylor, James Dean and Natalie Wood are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Feb. 28

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958): What if a man and a woman can’t express their feelings about each other? Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman were Oscar nominated. 3:30 p.m. TCM.

East of Eden (1955): What if brothers find themselves at odds in their relationship? James Dean and Julie Harris star in this moving adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel. 5:45 p.m. TCM.

Goodfellas (1990): What if a man named Henry Hill chooses to live and work in the mob? Robert DeNiro and Ray Liotta star; Joe Pesci won an Oscar. 7 p.m. AMC.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955): What if a young man’s anger is so intense that it blinds his view of his friends and family? James Dean and Natalie Wood star. 8 p.m. TCM.

Splendor in the Grass (1961): What if a young woman from the Midwest must deal with emotions she may not be prepared to handle? Natalie Wood was Oscar nominated. 10 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, Feb. 29

The Miracle Worker (1962): What can parents do when they learn their young daughter is deaf and blind? Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke star in this Oscar winner. 4 p.m. TCM.

The Graduate (1967): What if, after college, a young man tries to decide what to do with his life, while a family friend offers help he doesn’t need? Dustin Hoffman stars. 6 p.m. TCM.

Tootsie (1983): What if an actor is so desperate to find work that he hits the big time playing a woman in a television soap opera? Dustin Hoffman was Oscar nominated. 8 p.m. TCM.

Oh God (1977): What if an everyday man meets an elder soul who claims to be God? Yes, that God? George Burns and John Denver star in this Oscar-nominated comedy. 10:15 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, March 1

Days of Wine and Roses (1962): What if a man and wife struggle with their dependence on alcohol? Jack Lemmon and Lee Remick were Oscar nominated. 11:15 a.m. TCM.