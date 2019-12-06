Classic stars shine bright on cable aired films this weekend

Rober DeNiro, Judy Garland and Marlon Brando are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Dec. 6

Goodfellas (1990): What if a man named Henry Hill chooses to live and work in the mob? Robert DeNiro and Ray Liotta star; Joe Pesci won an Oscar. 7:30 p.m. BBC.

The Wizard of Oz (1939): What if a girl looks for meaning in a land somewhere over the rainbow? Judy Garland won a special Oscar. 8 p.m. TNT (also 5:15 p.m. Saturday).

Saturday, Dec. 7

Braveheart (1995): What if a man initiates a revolt against the King of England? Mel Gibson won an Oscar for directing this epic that was named Best Picture. 9:30 a.m. IFC.

There Will Be Blood (2007): What if an oil man’s greed is so great that it guides every choice he makes for his life and family? Daniel Day-Lewis won an Oscar. 8 p.m. Flix.

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959): What happens when a young girl and her family hide away during World War II? Shelley Winters won an Oscar for this adaptation of the book. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971): What if children from around the world get golden tickets to tour a magical place where candy is made? Gene Wilder stars. 1:30 p.m. AMC.

Dear Brigitte (1964): What if a father discovers that his young son is infatuated with actress Brigitte Bardot? James Stewart and Glynnis John star. 1:15 p.m. FXM.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): What if a father-and-son, equally ambitious and adventuresome, find themselves searching for the same treasure? Harrison Ford stars. 1:10 p.m. Spk.

Home Alone (1990): What if a young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy even if his family flies to Paris without him? Macaulay Culkin stars. 4:10 p.m. Frefm.

The Godfather (1972): What if a man, in order to protect his family, positions himself to lead an underworld syndicate? Marlon Brando and Al Pacino star. 4:30 p.m. Sundance.