Classic films like ‘Casablanca’ and ‘The Godfather’ take over cable this weekend

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Classic films like ‘Casablanca’ and ‘The Godfather’ take over cable this weekend 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Marlon Brando, Harrison Ford and Humphrey Bogart are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Dec. 27

The Godfather (1972): What if a man, in order to protect his family, positions himself to lead an underworld syndicate? Marlon Brando and Al Pacino star. 5:30 p.m. AMC.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): What if an adventurous archaeologist discovers an ultimate search for buried treasure? Harrison Ford stars in this Spielberg classic. 6:30 p.m. PAR.

Casablanca (1943): What if desperate people, during World War II, are so anxious to get to America they will take any steps? Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star. 6:15 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Dear Brigitte (1964): What if a father discovers that his young son is infatuated with actress Brigitte Bardot? James Stewart and Glynis Johns star. 9:20 a.m. FXM.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997): What if a selfish woman decides to destroy the wedding of her best (male) friend? Julia Roberts and Rupert Everett star. 11 am POP.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): What if a most likable high school senior makes us want to be his best friend as he discovers how fun life can be? Matthew Broderick stars. 12 noon AMC.

Air Force One (1997): What if the President of the United States is kidnapped by terrorists while traveling on his official jet? Harrison Ford and Glenn Close star. 1:30 p.m. PAR.

Hidden Figures (2016): What if women with a knack for details teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and decency? Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star. 7:15 p.m. FXM.

Claudine (1974): What if a hard-working domestic worker in New York City discovers real romance for the first time in her life? Diahann Carroll and James Earl Jones star. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Roman Holiday (1953): What if a royal princess chooses to escape her destiny to explore Rome? Audrey Hepburn won an Oscar for William Wyler’s romantic fantasy. 12 noon. TCM.