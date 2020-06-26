Classic film stars light up weekend cable screens

A man on the run, a lady in charge and a married couple dealing with their highlight this weekend’s movies on broadcast and cable television stations.

Take a look.

Friday, June 26

The Fugitive (1993): What if a convicted murderer does everything he can to prove he is innocent? Harrison Ford stars in this big-screen adaptation of the famed television series. 5 p.m. IFC.

Saturday, June 27

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): What if a driven executive discovers her vulnerability in the presence of her much younger protégé? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 12 noon and 7 p.m. CMT.

Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964): What if cousins create a mystery of murder and mayhem in a small town in the South? Bette Davis and Olivia de Havilland star. 12:45 p.m. FXM.

Jurassic Park (1993): What if a greedy, misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and the dinosaurs star. 5:15 p.m. USA.

The Parallax View (1974): What if a curious reporter discovers more than others want to reveal about the assassination of a U.S. Senator? Warren Beatty and Paula Prentiss star. 6:15 p.m. Flix.

The China Syndrome (1978): What if an ambitious television news reporter accidentally discovers what really happened at a nuclear power plant? Jane Fonda and Jack Lemmon star. 8 p.m. Flix.

Sunday, June 28

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967): What if parents don’t know how to react when their white daughter decides to marry a black man? Katherine Hepburn won her second Oscar. 1 p.m. OWN.

Adam’s Rib (1949): What if married attorneys find themselves on the opposite sides of a case involving a wife who shoots her husband? Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn star. 4 p.m. TCM.

Two for the Road (1967): What if a married couple can’t remember why they got together in the first place and why they stay together? Audrey Hepburn and Albert Finnery star. 8 p.m. TCM.

The Blind Side (2009): What if a caring family - led by a strong-willed mother - choose to offer their home to a homeless young man? Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for this true story. 9 p.m. Frefm.