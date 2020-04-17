Classic film giants like Cary Grant ligh up cable screens

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend.

Jack Lemmon, Cary Grant and Humphrey Bogart are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, April 17

Home Alone (1990): What if a young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy even if his family flies to Paris without him? Macaulay Culkin stars. 3 p.m. AMC.

North by Northwest (1959): What if a Madison Avenue advertising executive is mistaken for a spy? Cary Grant stars in this classic Hitchcock thriller. Beware of corn fields. 3:15 p.m. TCM.

Some Like It Hot (1959): What if two musicians, during the Roaring 20s, pretend to be female musicians to escape the mob? Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe star. 5:45 p.m. TCM.

A League of Their Own (1992): What if daring women find themselves playing baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 8 p.m. BBC.

The Martian (2015): What if an astronaut gets marooned on Mars? How can he survive? Ridley Scott offers a keen visual and human perspective to a wondrous tale. Matt Damon stars. 6:50 p.m. FXM.

You've Got Mail (1998): What if a man and a woman, who oppose each other in public, discover, in private, a different collection of feelings? While Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star. 7 p.m. POP

Saturday, April 18

Monster-in-Law (2005): What if a mother, who certainly knows best, tries to stand in the way of her son’s decisions about romance? Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez star. 5:30 p.m. E!

Network (1976): What if television journalism becomes so preoccupied with entertainment that it fakes the news? Peter Finch and Faye Dunaway won Oscars for this Sidney Lumet classic. 5:45 p.m. TCM.

Casablanca (1943): What if desperate people, during World War II, are so anxious to get to America from war-torn Europe they will take any steps? Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, April 19

Lawrence of Arabia (1962): What if a complex young man finds himself in the middle of one of the world’s most vulnerable locales at a pivotal moment in its history? Peter O’Toole stars. 10 a.m. TCM.

Auntie Mame (1958): What if a fun-loving woman surprisingly finds herself raising her long-lost nephew? Rosalind Russell stars in the non-musical adaptation of Patrick Dennis’ novel. 3:30 p.m. TCM.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) What if movie stars during the silent era in Hollywood find it challenging to talk, sing and dance on screen? Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds star. 6 p.m. TCM.