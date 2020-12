2 1 of 2 Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church / Contributed photo Show More Show Less



Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is having two additional special services to celebrate Christmas this year.

The Rev. Dr. Bill Pfohl, Jesse Lee’s senior pastor, will offer a pre-recorded family service on Christmas Eve Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. titled, “This is Christmas for Real and I am Santa Claus, Sort of.”